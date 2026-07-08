Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has hinted at an F1 Sprint increase being set to take place in 2027, following the success of the format.

After a two-year trial with three Sprints, these events increased to six from 2023 as the sport refined the format and sought to put in meaningful action on every day of a race weekend.

F1 Sprint increase due in 2027 with ‘bigger number’ expected

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In a change to the regular format of three free practice sessions, qualifying and the race, a Sprint weekend comprises one hour of free practice, before Sprint Qualifying on Friday. This leads into the Sprint as the earliest session on the Saturday, with 100km of racing equating to a one-third race distance, before teams and drivers dust themselves down and prepare for Grand Prix qualifying later in the day, and the race taking place as normal on a Sunday.

The format proved divisive upon its introduction, but with several years on the calendar and tweaks to refine how a weekend works with a Sprint in place, Domenicali has long spoken of his support for the change of weekend structure and the popularity it holds among racegoing fans.

Citing race weekend attendances and ensuring at least one meaningful session takes place on every day of a race weekend, the Italian has now hinted at the possibility of the number of events rising even further next season, with reports highlighting nine or 10 rounds possible in 2027.

“If you remember in the beginning, people were always sceptical of what we’re doing, and I think that we have the duty to be, in a way, brave and to think out of the box,” Domenicali told Sky Sports.

“I think you see the effect. With the people we had on Friday at Silverstone [150,000, ed], if you don’t give something that has an action it would be wrong.

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“Therefore, I think that this is the way to go, and we are on the process of announcing the bigger number for the future and this will come when we announce the calendar very, very soon.

“Stay tuned.”

The F1 2027 calendar is set to hold 24 rounds once more, with Istanbul Park returning to the calendar on a five-year deal, as well as Portimao bringing back the Portuguese Grand Prix in place of Zandvoort and Spa-Francorchamps.

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