The Formula 1 Instagram account was celebrating a collection of World Champions around one table.

That scene occurred at July’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, but Kimi Raikkonen made himself a star of the show just by his appearance in the comments. Since he wasn’t invited.

Kimi Raikkonen: ‘Thanks for the invite’

A who’s who of racing royalty was in the house for the Goodwood Festival of Speed, and Formula 1 brought together a collection of its most iconic stars for a trophy-laded roundtable.

Appearing in the social media post were multi-time World Champions Sir Jackie Stewart, Alain Prost, Mika Hakkinen and Emerson Fittipaldi.

Also making a roundtable appearance were 1992 World Champion Nigel Mansell, Mario Andretti (1978) and Jacques Villeneuve (1997). As the social post pointed out, Formula 1 had a total of 14 world championships sitting around that table.

It would have been 15 if they invited Kimi Raikkonen!

‘The Iceman’ became one of Formula 1’s most popular characters across an impressive career, which produced a 2007 World Championship and 349 grand prix starts.

As well as for his racing talents, fans connected with Raikkonen due to his hilarious no-nonsense personality. Outbursts such as his ‘just leave me alone, I know what to do’, became iconic in the world of Formula 1, as did his ‘bwoah’.

It was typical Kimi Raikkonen then when he sarcastically thanked Formula 1 for the roundtable invite which he never received.

Replying to the post, Raikkonen simply put: “Thanks for the invite.”

Raikkonen just wanted to race and – as he retired to do – enjoy family time. He was not one for interviews, activities or BS.

That made for a laid back character. Think heading to his yacht to chill, straight from parking his smoking McLaren at the 2006 Monaco Grand Prix.

Raikkonen reached the F1 summit for the only time as 2007 World Champion, but his former McLaren team-mate, David Coulthard, felt the Finn could have won further titles had he taken a play out of seven-time World Champion Michael Schumacher’s playbook.

“He was just a great, great natural talent,” Coulthard said of Raikkonen on the Red Flags podcast.

“He went from Formula Renault to driving a Sauber at Mugello. Mugello is one of the proper scary race tracks that you can go around in a grand prix car.

“He just had so much talent. But can you imagine, he won one World Championship. And you could go, ‘Yeah, McLaren, reliability’, all that sort of stuff. But if he had the work ethic of Michael [Schumacher], I think he would have won more.

“Because Michael was at the test track, he was at the factory. And if you’re there standing over engineers and mechanics, they feel it, it empowers them. You are the fuel that helps drive them forward.

“So I say this: I stand by work ethic. It’s the difference between being a humble, one-time World Champion, or what he could have been, which could have been a multiple World Champion.”

