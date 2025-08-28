Lando Norris makes Max Verstappen admission in McLaren vote of confidence

Lando Norris believes McLaren is “a lot more stable” as a team compared to Red Bull, and as such is “performing a lot better”.

However, as McLaren march towards securing the F1 2025 title double, Norris cast his judgement on Max Verstappen, Red Bull’s four-time World Champion who looks likely to be replaced by Norris or Oscar Piastri at the F1 summit. It is clear to Norris’ mind that Verstappen is one of the greatest to ever do it in Formula 1.

McLaren the better team package than Red Bull?

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Red Bull controlled the opening years of Formula 1’s ground effect era. 2023 was a record-breaking campaign, as Red Bull won 21 of the 22 grands prix. 19 of those wins belonged to Verstappen as he romped to a third crown.

A fourth title followed in 2024, but Verstappen was forced to hold firm against the rising threat that was McLaren, seeing off Norris to continue his reign. But, the McLaren era will see out this regulatory set.

Norris is confident that McLaren can continue to excel.

Asked by the media, including PlanetF1.com, to share what he learned in his 2024 title battle with Verstappen, Norris replied: “I mean, it’s never possible. We proved that last year. It was quite a long way back.

“We have a team that’s a lot more stable and performing a lot better than Red Bull is.

“But Max is still quite easily, one of the best drivers ever in Formula 1.

“We have a better car. We have a better team. So, I have my confidence in them that we can stay ahead.”

The Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort gets F1 2025 part two underway. Verstappen goes into his home race – which he has won three times out of four – 97 points behind Piastri at the top of the Drivers’ Championship.

But, while that gap appears almost impossible to overturn considering McLaren has reeled off four one-two finishes on the trot, McLaren team principal Andrea Stella is not yet ready to discount Verstappen from the title picture.

“I wouldn’t exclude Max, for instance, being in the game,” Stella cautioned. “So, we are very wary.

“We remain concentrated, but we want to put our drivers in a position to sustain their quest until the end of the season.”

Norris has reduced Piastri’s lead to nine points with three wins from his last four grands prix.

