Lando Norris is very open to the idea of completing his Formula 1 career having only ever driven for McLaren. But, there is one alternative in his mind.

The reigning world champion said that there is “only one place” he would ever be interested in going, but kept his cards close to his chest. Norris is yet to win a grand prix in F1 2026, his title-defending year, but gave an honest assessment of the importance of winning for his McLaren future.

Lando Norris drops tease in McLaren commitment statement

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Norris burst onto the Formula 1 scene with McLaren in 2019 as an academy graduate. Skip forward to 2025, and Norris realised the ultimate dream of becoming world champion. In the process, he became McLaren’s first Drivers’ champion since Lewis Hamilton in 2008.

Appearing on the Beyond the Grid podcast, Norris was asked whether he sees himself as a one-team driver, meaning he would represent McLaren for his entire F1 career.

“Very potentially,” he confirmed.

“Because I don’t know how long I’ll be in Formula 1. My contract still goes for a good amount of years, so I know I’m not leaving anytime soon.”

But, could the day come where Norris takes on a personal challenge to prove that he can reach the F1 mountaintop again somewhere else. His response was intriguing.

“If there’s any place I want to go, there’s only one place, that’s it.”

He was giving nothing more away.

“There’s only one place I would ever be interested in,” he reiterated, “but that’s very, very in the distant future.”

The latest F1 ‘silly season’ could be a busy one.

Max Verstappen’s management, and McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown, recently moved to hush speculation linking Verstappen with a move to McLaren.

Norris is contracted to McLaren until at least the end of 2027, it has been widely reported.

Despite his tease, Norris will not be getting involved with the F1 driver market any time soon.

“For now, I’m heavily committed to McLaren being the only team I’ll ever want to be with, and I feel like they’re my family,” Norris continued.

“I want to do as much as I can with McLaren for as long as possible for five years, 10 years, and I’m very, very proud and happy that I can say that, more than many other drivers ever in Formula 1.

“That’s my goal, to be with McLaren forever. But I also love winning. So until that time comes, you never know.

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“But even if I’m not winning, you know, I didn’t win for six years, I could have gone to different places, and I didn’t, because at the end of the day, I just want to enjoy it. It goes all the way back to the very beginning, honestly.

“You easily have that perception from people saying you have to be cutthroat and do all these different things, but I’ll do my best with McLaren forever, and even sometimes, if we’re not winning, that doesn’t mean I necessarily want to go to another team. I just want to be with the people that I enjoy being with, that’s the only thing I really care about.”

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