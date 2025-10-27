Lando Norris has laughed off the boos that greeted his Mexico City Grand Prix win, saying the conspiracy theorists can “think whatever they want”.

Norris raced from lights to flag at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez on Sunday, leading every lap on his way to his sixth grand prix win of the season, as well as the lead in the Drivers’ Championship.

Lando Norris enjoyed the ‘sour’ boos in Mexico City

The Briton grabbed that by a point ahead of Piastri, as he beat his teammate for the fifth race in a row.

It’s had social media fans crying sabotage amidst conspiracies that McLaren, having secured the Constructors’ title, now wants Norris to win the Drivers’ crown.

That conspiracy began in Monza where McLaren ordered Piastri to relinquish P2 to Norris after a botched pit stop dropped the Briton behind the Aussie in the running order.

It gained momentum in Singapore when Norris hit Piastri but wasn’t penalised in the immediate aftermath, McLaren instead waiting until after the race to impose sporting sanctions on the Briton.

That the sanctions were lifted after the United States Grand Prix when Piastri was clobbered into Norris in the Sprint in a multi-car collision only added to the ire.

Taking points out of Piastri four weekends leading up to Mexico City, Norris went on to overturn his teammate’s 34-point for a one-point deficit on Sunday that had fans on social media are up in arms.

And Norris was booed as he spoke in the immediate aftermath of the grand prix, and again on the podium.

Facing the media after the race, it was put to Norris that “basically people feel that you’re being given the championship”, especially the three points from Monza.

He hit back: “Sure. If they want to think that, then they certainly have the right to. They can think whatever they want.

“Yeah. I guess from us as a team, of course, we try and do things fairly. That was the comment we made back then. The same with two years ago in Budapest when I could have won the race and had to let Oscar back through and let him win a race he deserved to win.

“It was no different to that really. It was an incorrect decision that we made as a team to box him first and, or me first here.

“And, yeah, to be honest, if you want to have the three points, they can. But they have the right to think whatever they want.

“But, yeah, like Oscar deserved the win last year in Budapest, I deserve to be ahead at Monza.

“Simple as that.”

Norris, however, brushed off the boos.

Asked if it had soured his win, he replied: “Oh, sour. I like sour sweets. I don’t know why, to be honest.

“People can do what they want, honestly. They have the right to do it if they want to do it. So I think that’s sport sometimes.

“I don’t know why I can’t stop laughing when I get booed. I think it makes it more entertaining for me.

“So, yeah, they can keep doing it if they want. Of course, you don’t want it. I prefer if people cheer for me. But I don’t know. Who knows? Like I said, I just concentrate on doing my things. It was the same in, what, Monza and a few other places. So, yeah. I don’t know why.

“I just can’t stop laughing. So, if they want to continue they can.”

