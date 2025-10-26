Liam Lawson ‘could have killed’ Mexican GP marshals as scary unseen footage emerges

Two marshals had a very lucky escape at the Mexican Grand Prix, as the quick reactions of Liam Lawson meant that disaster was averted.

Footage has since emerged of the incident which was not broadcast on the TV world feed, as Lawson was forced to evade two marshals running across the track. As he radioed in to Racing Bulls, clearly shook up, Lawson said he “could have f***ing” killed them”.

Liam Lawson involved in scary Mexican GP incident

Why the two marshals were running across the track coming out of Turn 1 at that time is unclear, but Lawson was thankfully alert to the danger, and lifted off enough to allow both marshals enough time to escape danger.

The footage was not initially picked up during the race broadcast, but has since emerged on social media.

WHAT THE FUCK IS THIS????????????pic.twitter.com/lSNHgDkuuA — Holiness (@F1BigData) October 26, 2025

“Oh my God, are you kidding me,” Lawson reacted over Racing Bulls team radio. “Did you just see that?”

Told by his race engineer, Ernesto Desiderio, that he “saw it”, Lawson added: “Oh my God dude. I could have f***ing killed them!”

Lawson was asked about the incident following the race, which he failed to finish, having been forced to retire due to damage inflicted in an early collision with the Williams of Carlos Sainz.

Lawson branded the situation with the marshals “dangerous” and “unacceptable” after narrowly avoiding making contact.

“I honestly couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” Lawson told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets.

“Boxed, came out on a new set of hards, and then I got to Turn 1, and there was two dudes just running across the track, and I nearly hit one of them. Honestly, it was so dangerous.

“Obviously, there’s been a miscommunication somewhere, but I’ve never experienced that before, and I haven’t really seen that in the past. So it’s pretty unacceptable.”

Lawson warned that Racing Bulls wanted an explanation from the FIA about what happened.

“Yeah, for sure,” said Lawson to that suggestion of an FIA explanation being in order. “I mean, we obviously can’t understand how on a live track, marshals can be allowed to just run across the track like that.

“So yeah, I mean, I have no idea why, but I’m sure we’ll get some explanation. But it really can’t happen again.”

Lawson and Racing Bulls got their wish, as the FIA swiftly issued a response to the marshals mishap.

More Mexican GP talking points from PlanetF1.com

👉 Lando Norris booed out of Mexico City GP stadium after crucial win

👉 Furious George Russell explains Mercedes Mexico City GP team radio clash

“Following a Turn 1 incident, Race Control was informed that debris was present on the track at the apex of that corner,” said the FIA in a statement issued to PlanetF1.com.

“On lap 3, marshals were alerted and placed on standby to enter the track and recover the debris once all cars had passed Turn 1. As soon as it became apparent that Lawson had pitted, the instructions to dispatch marshals were rescinded, and a double yellow flag was shown in that area. We are still investigating what occurred after that point.”

The FIA added: “We would like to underline our respect and appreciation for the local ASN, OMDAI, as well as the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez and their marshals, who are volunteers and play a vital role in the safe and successful running of our sport. Their professionalism and dedication are invaluable to every event we stage.”

Additional reporting by Elizabeth Blackstock

Read next: Why FIA deployed Virtual Safety Car amid thrilling Mexican GP finale