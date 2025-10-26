Lando Norris delivered a sublime performance to win the Mexico City Grand Prix in dominant fashion, as he returned to the top of the Drivers’ Championship.

However, it was not a result which pleased everyone in attendance, as loud booing rang out from the stadium section at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, directed towards Norris.

Lando Norris booed at Mexico City GP

Norris lined-up on the grid in pole position, knowing that opportunity knocked in a major way in Mexico. With Max Verstappen starting P5 only and Oscar Piastri P7, Norris had the opportunity to supercharge his World Championship hopes.

Norris converted his stunning pole lap into an utterly dominant victory, taking the chequered flag 30 seconds up the road from runner-up Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari.

Yet, a section of the fans made their disapproval towards Norris known in the post-race interviews. Why Norris attracted such a negative reaction, is unclear.

Canadian racer turned F1 analyst James Hinchcliffe spoke with the top three, Leclerc and Max Verstappen both receiving positive reactions. Norris, however, did not.

“I mean, it’s one weekend at a time,” Norris, the new Drivers’ Championship leader began.

But, Norris paused as a chorus of boos rang out from the stadium section behind him.

Norris composed himself in the face of the hostility, and continued: “It’s one weekend at a time. So, you know, I’m happy. I’m focused on myself. I keep my head down, I ignore all of this, and, yeah, I keep to myself, and it’s working at the minute. So I’m happy.”

It is not the first time that a leading driver has been subjected to booing from some fans, with reigning four-time World Champion Verstappen having faced such a reaction at times during his dominance of the sport.

But, Verstappen has established himself as one of Formula 1’s most popular drivers, which could have had something to do with the booing aimed at Norris, after he gave himself a massive shot of momentum in the title fight versus Verstappen and Piastri.

Potentially, another trigger may have been the unfounded sabotage claims regarding Piastri which are doing the rounds on social media.

With Piastri finishing P5 only, he relinquished the Drivers’ Championship lead to Norris, who goes into the Sao Paulo Grand Prix one point ahead.

