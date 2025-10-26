In the moment, George Russell was furious at a lack of action from Mercedes to allow him past Kimi Antonelli on track, and reflected after the race that the team should “either do it straight away or not at all.”

Russell was seeking a podium as he looked to fight through the field, with Haas driver Oliver Bearman in de facto third place mid-race, before Max Verstappen was able to make a one-stop strategy work and take a podium position for himself.

What did George Russell say to Mercedes on team radio?

Chasing Antonelli on the road, Russell was reasoning to the team that his pace advantage should have given him preferential treatment.

While a move did eventually come after several laps, he believes his tyres were in no fit condition to chase Bearman afterwards, with the looming threat of Oscar Piastri chasing.

Messages broadcast on the international television feed went as follows:

George Russell: “I’ve got more pace here.”

Marcus Dudley (race engineer): “Okay, well, you’re free to overtake.”

GR: “I’ve got a ****ing McLaren up my ****, want me to let him past?”

MD: “No, thank you.”

GR: “Ah, just checking.”

In a later exchange, Dudley added: “So rear surface temperatures are sky high. George, let’s get these under control.”

Russell replied, shouting: “Marcus, I’ve got a ****ing car up my ****, okay? A car much quicker than ours. I’m trying to hold position. I’ve got much more pace than Kimi here, and we can fight for a podium. I’m happy to give the position back if I don’t achieve it, but my tyres are just getting ****ed sat here.”

MD: “Understood, but we do need to get these tyres to the end of the race.”

George Russell responds to frustrated Mexico City GP radio messages

When the call eventually came to allow Russell past Antonelli, the Italian rookie was able to hold position in front of Piastri, but a sarcastic message came from the Briton when he was allowed by, saying in an exasperated tone: “Ah, great.”

Russell did later cede position back again to his young teammate, with Piastri and Bearman eventually pulling ahead of the Mercedes duo come the chequered flag, with Antonelli and Russell finishing sixth and seventh respectively.

The Mercedes driver was naturally asked about his radio comments after the race, and Russell told PlanetF1.com and others: “Ordinarily, we work as a team, and we’re in the fight for P2 in the championship, and I could see Kimi was struggling to get past Bearman.

“I was in his DRS train, so when my tyres were in a good place, I was ready to attack. Ultimately, we left it too long, and by that point, there was no need to swap positions – either do it straight away or not at all.”

Responding to how his messages were put across between himself and his race engineer, Russell added: “Marcus, ultimately, is conveying a message. He’s not the one in that position making the decisions, so we need to sit down and talk as a team.

“Ultimately, you know, I’m not battling Kimi in a championship or [in] a fight. We’re battling Ferrari and Red Bull for the championship, and, ultimately, we finished P6 and P7 today, [which] could have worked out different.”

Mercedes sit one point behind Ferrari in the battle for second in the Constructors’ Championship, with Red Bull 10 points behind the Scuderia at this stage.

