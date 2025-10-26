2025 Mexico City Grand Prix results (Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez)

Lando Norris dominated from start to finish at the Mexico City Grand Prix, as he returned to the Drivers’ Championship summit.

Without an answer to Norris’ pace, Charles Leclerc saw off a mightily impressive Max Verstappen to claim the runner-up spot, with Verstappen making the one-stop work to deny Oliver Bearman and Haas a first Formula 1 podium.

Lando Norris takes Drivers’ Championship lead from Oscar Piastri

The top four went for soft tyres at the start, with Verstappen in fifth the highest starter to reach for mediums.

A strong start from Norris kept him clear of the DRS threat, with Leclerc, Verstappen and George Russell all needing the run-off. That settled with the top three of Norris, Leclerc and Hamilton still the top three. Piastri had dropped to ninth.

Lap 6 and Verstappen lunged down the inside of Hamilton into Turn 1, banging wheels and guiding them both off. With Hamilton locking-up and taking to the grass as the battle continued, Bearman was the big winner, up to fourth.

The Hamilton and Verstappen dramas had caught the attention of the stewards. Hamilton was given a 10-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage, having cut across the grass at T5, rather than follow the defined route back onto the circuit. That dropped him to 14th with the penalty served at his pit stop.

As Leclerc and Hamilton went into lift and coast, Norris pulled away.

Norris was in a class of his own, as hopes grew in the Haas camp that Bearman’s and the team’s first podium was on the way. Haas went for a two-stop, leaving Bearman with the task of hunting down Verstappen on fresher soft tyres.

Norris went on to secure victory in commanding fashion, as he returned to the top of the Drivers’ Championship. Leclerc and Verstappen completed the podium.

Full 2025 Mexico City Grand Prix results

1 Lando Norris McLaren

2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +30.324

3 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +31.049

4 Oliver Bearman Haas F1 Team +40.955

5 Oscar Piastri McLaren +42.065

6 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +47.837

7 George Russell Mercedes +50.287

8 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +56.446

9 Esteban Ocon Haas F1 Team +75.464

10 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +76.863

11 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull Racing +79.048

12 Alexander Albon Williams +1L

13 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1L

14 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1L

15 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1L

16 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1L

DNF Carlos Sainz Williams

DNF Fernando Alonso Aston Martin

DNF Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber

DNF Liam Lawson Racing Bulls