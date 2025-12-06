Lando Norris finds potential Abu Dhabi GP ‘advantage’ as title climax looms

Lando Norris heads into the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with the most to lose of the three title hopefuls, as he prepares to launch from P2 on the grid.

Norris, 12 points clear at the top of the Drivers’ Championship, is the one who needs to defend that buffer and turn it into a first world championship. He feels this has created a misconception that he will not take any risks, so will look to use that to his “advantage” in the race.

Lando Norris wants to take ‘advantage’ of no risk belief

It is all eyes to Sunday’s Grand Prix after Red Bull’s Max Verstappen delivered an impressive qualifying performance, taking pole by two-tenths from the McLaren title-battling pair of Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Norris accepted that Verstappen was “just too quick” over one lap, but a P2 finish behind the Dutchman would seal the deal and make Norris an F1 champion for the first time.

In theory, that would suggest a very low risk approach to the race from Norris, but this is exactly the theory which he will look to take “advantage” of.

“Everyone thinks I don’t need to take any risks,” Norris noted to Sky F1.

“Hopefully, I can use that to my advantage.

“But we just weren’t quick enough today. I was very happy with my lap. It felt very strong. It’s just we weren’t quick enough. We didn’t have enough pace in the car. So I’m hoping that just magically appears tomorrow and we can be a bit quicker, otherwise, yeah, they were just too quick.”

The topic of risk versus reward came up when Norris spoke with PlanetF1.com and other media outlets in the post-qualifying press conference.

Norris confirmed that he will “decide when I have to” in the race on when to risk it versus protect it, a race in which he can “expect everything” to happen.

Norris has experienced both sides of the equation in this title race. For much of the season, he was the hunter, looking to reel in Piastri.

Having succeeded in that, he contests the Abu Dhabi GP as the hunted. In addition to the relentless Verstappen, Piastri is poised to pounce on any opportunities, as he goes into the race 16 points off top spot.

Norris was asked whether he prefers the hunter or hunted role.

“I don’t mind either,” he replied. “In both positions I guess. I felt good in both. I performed in both. So I’m not too bothered to be the hunter or the hunted.

“I think normally to be hunted is fine, because you’re normally the one with the advantage in the first place. So that’s good.”

If the top three on the grid of Verstappen, Norris and Piastri was to transform into the race result, Norris would be crowned champion. So, Norris was asked if he would sign now to finish second as part of that order on Sunday.

“Of course, I mean, I would sign for that now,” he confirmed, “but life’s not that simple, sadly.

“So, yeah, I’m still going to go into tomorrow, and we’re still going to go and plan for how we can win the race, whether it’s on pace, or strategy, or whatever it may be. That’s all going to be our plan tomorrow, and how I want to end the season, standing on top. So nothing changes from that side.”

Additional reporting by Mat Coch

