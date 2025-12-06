Oscar Piastri accepted that he “can’t complain” about missing FP1 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, as while that is “never going to help”, he also played a key role in the decision.

Piastri had one hour less practice under his belt at Yas Marina Circuit, and would qualify P3 for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix behind title rivals Lando Norris and Max Verstappen. Piastri goes into the race with the most work to do, 16 points behind Norris in top spot. He is yet to discuss with McLaren whether he may need to fall into the supporting role for Norris.

Oscar Piastri not yet clear on McLaren team orders stance

Verstappen was in a class of his own come the all-important Q3 stage of qualifying. He took Abu Dhabi GP pole by two-tenths from the McLaren duo. Crucially, it is Norris who joins Verstappen on the front row.

Going into the race weekend, there was a lot of talk surrounding Piastri’s absence from the opening hour of practice. The Australian title hopeful had to comply with the final required rookie session for the season, which meant giving up his car to reserve driver Pato O’Ward.

Speaking to Sky F1 after going on to qualify third, Piastri was asked how frustrating it was to miss FP1.

“I mean, missing a practice session is never going to help,” he conceded.

“But, it’s a track that we all know pretty well.

“You know, ultimately, it’s the session we decided together to miss. So I can’t complain.”

While Piastri was unable to clear Verstappen or Norris in qualifying, he did, crucially, ensure that no other drivers muscled their way between him and his fellow title protagonists.

But, Piastri concedes, “Obviously, to try and win the championship, I need more than to just simply win the race. So yeah, we’ll see what that entails.”

And should the dramatic twist which Piastri needs grow further and further away, the threat of team orders, to ensure that the Drivers’ Championship comes to McLaren via Norris, grows.

McLaren has left the door open to the idea, and Piastri was quizzed on it during the post-qualifying press conference.

“I don’t know what exactly is expected of me yet,” he admitted to PlanetF1.com and other media outlets.

“But until either Lando or Max cross the line in front of me, I’ve still got a chance of winning the title. So yeah, we’ll see how the race pans out.”

Asked if he is expecting team orders discussions with McLaren, Piastri confirmed: “I’m sure we will talk about it. Yes.

“I think it makes a lot of sense to talk about that one before the race.”

McLaren has not had a Drivers’ Champion since Lewis Hamilton in 2008.

Additional reporting by Mat Coch

