Decision emerges in three Las Vegas Grand Prix lawsuits ahead of 2025 running

Three lawsuits from the Las Vegas Grand Prix have been settled ahead of the race’s 2025 running.

Several small businesses claimed they suffered financial losses due to lengthy shutdowns as a result of the event. Those lawsuits have been dismissed.

Las Vegas Grand Prix lawsuits dismissed

The Las Vegas Grand Prix has announced that it reached a settlement with three businesses that claimed to have suffered financial losses as a result of the inaugural running of the Formula 1 event on the Las Vegas strip.

A Grand Prix spokesperson made a statement announcing that it had “resolved” the ongoing dispute with two businesses.

The businesses in question were Battista’s Hole in the Wall, the Stage Door Casino, and Jay’s Market — a restaurant, casino, and convenience store, respectively. All three are located off Flamingo Road, near Line and Koval lanes.

On September 3, 2024, Battista’s and Stage Door — both operated by the same owner — filed a suit seeking $50,000 from the Grand Prix alleging that both businesses had lost “millions” of dollars as a direct result of construction and road closures during the build-up to and running of the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix.

“Unfortunately, Las Vegas Grand Prix and Clark County gave Battistas Hole in the Wall and Stage Door Casino no choice but to litigate,” spokesperson Lisa Mayo-DeRiso said in a statement at that time.

“These small-business owners brought their substantial damages and the existential threat caused by F1 to their businesses to the attention of Clark County and F1. For months they sought a fair and just solution to this devastating issue, however, to no avail.

“Repeated assurances of a resolution never materialized. They have no choice but to ask an impartial third party to remedy their financial losses and to prevent their businesses from going under because of F1.”

Nevada firm Holley Driggs filed the suit on behalf of the businesses because it alleged the race’s special event permit was not suited for a high-impact event.

Jay’s Market claimed financial losses along the same lines as Batista’s and Stage Door, though it never officially filed a lawsuit against Formula 1.

The suits brought by Battista’s and Stage Door were partially dismissed prior to the signing of a two-year race extension.

However, RDG LV LLC is still listed as landlord of Battista’s and Stage door, and it is still pursuing damages under the allegation that its business has been “severely damaged due to the impact of F1 (past and present) on the value of its property.”

This partial dismissal is the latest of several ongoing lawsuit dismissals.

In February of 2025, a local court partially dismissed a class-action lawsuit raised by spectators who were sent home from the track before seeing any on-track action as a result of a water valve coming loose at the start of Free Practice 1 and ending the session until it was repaired.

Race officials also dismissed a lawsuit brought by the Ellis Island casino, going so far as to enter into a partnership with the property to provide spectator zones.

Many locals were upset by the concept of the race, and those frustrations were exacerbated by months of road closures in the build-up to the inaugural event. High ticket prices have also prevented locals from spectating an event in their own backyard, which has done little to dispel ongoing skepticism.

Formula 1, though, has committed to Las Vegas — at least for the near future. The Grand Prix Commission just announced the donation of $100,000 to local Southern Nevada charities thanks to the race being 100 days out. Race spokeswoman Lori Nelson-Kraft stressed the importance of “making sure that we’re a good community steward” during the event’s future.

