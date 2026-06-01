Trident Formula 2 driver Laurens van Hoepen recently made his debut in F1 machinery as part of a private test organised by Williams.

Driving a previous Williams F1 car around the Hungaroring, the home of the Hungarian Grand Prix, Williams was able to obtain “direct knowledge” on the Dutchman’s performance.

Williams in talks with F1 hopeful Laurens van Hoepen

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Williams team boss James Vowles said “there’s a reason why we are talking to” van Hoepen, with a deal to join the team’s academy possible.

Vowles has also assured the continued commitment of Williams F1 drivers Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon to the project.

It has been a thrilling start to the 2026 F2 campaign, Van Hoepen positioning himself among the cluster of drivers chasing title glory.

In Van Hoepen’s rookie season, the 20-year-old made the podium in Melbourne and secured his best result so far with P2 in the Miami Sprint.

He earned his first F2 pole last time out in Canada.

That came after Van Hoepen got behind the wheel of a Williams F1 car in a Hungaroring TPC [Testing of Previous Cars] outing in the break between Miami and Canada.

Reacting on social media, Van Hoepen posted: “First time behind the wheel of an F1 car – a day I won’t forget!”

Speaking at the Canadian Grand Prix, Vowles said that Van Hoepen has had a “very strong” start to the season.

Considering that praise and the Williams test, Vowles was asked whether Van Hoepen is under consideration to join the Williams F1 Team Driver Academy.

“Very possibly,” Vowles confirmed. “The great thing with working directly with him is that direct knowledge of where he was in that car.

“He still has more to do, but there’s a reason why we are talking to him.

“We’re in a good place in our academy. You’ll see that we have top talent from the top to the bottom.

“Very possibly. Let’s see how he performs over the remainder of the weekend.”

The Canada F2 feature race brought heartbreak for Van Hoepen, who became the first F2 victim of the ‘Wall of Champions’ after crashing out of the lead.

It was an unfortunate, yet rookie error which happens for young drivers still refining their craft as they strive for Formula 1.

The Canada F2 feature race was a chaotic affair in general, featuring various crashes and multiple safety car periods.

More on Williams from PlanetF1.com

Williams raid McLaren and Mercedes as major F1 rebuild accelerates

Bondarev makes history with UAE4 title as Williams faith rewarded

Should Van Hoepen sign with Williams, it appears that no F1 seat will be available in the short term.

A particularly active ‘silly season’ driver market could be around the corner, but Vowles has assured that Sainz and Albon remain very much all-in on the project to return Williams to the front of the F1 grid.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: James Vowles sends clear Carlos Sainz message before F1 ‘silly season’ ignites