Carlos Sainz went against the preference of his father by opting to sign for Williams in 2024, Audi F1 boss Mattia Binotto has claimed.

Binotto went on to praise Sainz, whom he previously signed for Ferrari in 2021, for making his own call.

Mattia Binotto lifts lid on Carlos Sainz Audi F1 talks

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Sainz became a key player in the driver market after the 2024 pre-season announcement that Lewis Hamilton would take his Ferrari seat from 2025.

A popular theory was that Sainz would end up at Audi. The German brand was preparing to join the grid for F1 2026 via a takeover of Sauber.

Sainz’s father and and rally legend Carlos Sainz Sr, who won the 2024 Dakar Rally with Audi, was known to have pushed for his son to join Sauber ahead of the German manufacturer’s arrival.

However, Sainz would opt to pen a multi-year deal with Williams.

Appearing on the Beyond the Grid podcast, Binotto said that he was not disappointed that Sainz chose Williams over Audi and did not feel as though Sainz was close to signing with the German marquee.

“Obviously, we had a good relationship in Ferrari,” Binotto continued. “I employed him in Ferrari, so he knew that I trusted him as much as I trust him today.

“It was good to meet and have a discussion or a chat with him. He evaluated, but as for everyone, I’m always very respectful to the decisions of the people and if he decided for a different way, I’m happy for him.

“Because honestly, I think he made his own choice and that was important. I would even say that he made his own choice, and not his dad’s choice, which is great for him.

“And on the other side, then we had the opportunity of Gabriel [Bortoleto], which I’m very pleased of.”

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Binotto’s comments come after James Vowles, the Williams team principal, appeared to issue a hands-off warning ahead of silly season.

Sainz and teammate Alex Albon have both been linked with moves away from Williams following the team’s disappointing start to the season.

As reported by PlanetF1.com on Sunday, however, Vowles insisted that both drivers remain committed to Williams.

He said: “The drivers aren’t here or interested in being just into Q3.

“But they are interested in being demonstrated that we have facilities behind us that are able to fix and remedy problems when they come up and I think that’s the main element.

“I think we’re on the right pathway for that, but we haven’t done enough yet.

“In terms of ‘silly season’, speak to Alex, speak to Carlos. They want to be part of this journey.”

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