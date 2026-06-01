Alpine executive adviser Flavio Briatore has quipped that the controversial Ferrari Luce is at least a car which China will not want to copy.

Briatore’s comment came after the first electric Ferrari road car received a largely negative reception following its reveal. The prosecution was spearheaded by former Ferrari F1 team boss and chairman Luca di Montezemolo. However, Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time world champion, gave the Ferrari Luce a glowing review after taking it for a test drive.

Flavio Briatore quips Ferrari Luce safe from Chinese copy

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Ferrari has taken its first steps into the world of electric vehicles and the five-seat market.

The Ferrari Luce is unique in design and engine. It wasted little time in sparking debate and has not proven a hit with everyone.

Ferrari shares fell by more than eight per cent on the Milan stock market, and more than five per cent in New York, the day following the Luce’s reveal, it has been widely reported.

Ferrari icon Di Montezemolo went as far as declaring that “we risk destroying a legend,” adding: “I hope they at least remove the Prancing Horse from that car.”

Briatore, the 76-year-old Italian who serves as Alpine executive adviser, released a short video offering his reaction to the Ferrari Luce.

His tongue-in-cheek comment was telling.

“Everyone’s asking me about the new Ferrari… it has one big advantage: the Chinese won’t copy this one.”

Despite the negative responses coming in, two key allies have emerged for the Ferrari Luce.

Those are Ferrari’s F1 2026 drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

More on the Ferrari Luce from PlanetF1.com

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Ferrari icon Luca di Montezemolo demands famous badge removed from Ferrari Luce

Hamilton and Leclerc took the covers off the Luce and headed out for a test drive. Both gave a glowing review.

Hamilton described the EV’s “power delivery” as “amazing” and said the “best part of the technology” was how the car still felt connected to the ground even when going over the kerbs.

The interior of the Ferrari Luce has been identified as a saving grace by some of its critics. Leclerc loved that “it’s back to having more physical buttons” with the Luce, while Hamilton was a big fan of the glass gear stick.

The Ferrari Luce is set to come with a $640,000 price tag. Deliveries to customers are due to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026.

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