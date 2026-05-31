Ferrari vice chairman Piero Ferrari has responded to critics of the Ferrari Luce electric vehicle, including former chairman Luca di Montezemolo.

Urged to take the iconic Ferrari badge off the Luce by Di Montezemolo, Ferrari said that critics can raise their voice but believes they would change their mind once they drove the car.

Piero Ferrari responds to Ferrari Luce criticism

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It comes after Ferrari F1 drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc also defended the polarising new car.

Ferrari has taken its first steps into the world of all-electric vehicles with the reveal of the Luce. It is safe to say that this EV has already made an impact.

Also Ferrari’s first five-seat model, the Luce has proven polarising.

Leading the prosecution has been Ferrari icon Di Montezemolo.

“We risk destroying a legend, and I am very sorry about that,” he said. “I hope they at least remove the Prancing Horse from that car.”

Hamilton and Leclerc had the honour of taking the covers off the Ferrari Luce. In the same video, Ferrari vice chairman Piero Ferrari sent his clear message to the critics.

“Those who want to criticise can criticise, but I would reply: ‘See it and try it.’

“Once you have driven it, you’ll probably change your mind.”

Emanuele Carando, Ferrari’s head of global product marketing, added: “Whenever we will unveil the car, there is going to be incredible discussion.

“We’re going to have some great lovers. And we’re going to have a lot of haters.

“We do expect this and I think this is also good.”

More on the Ferrari Luce from PlanetF1.com

Lewis Hamilton casts Ferrari Luce verdict after Luca di Montezemolo attack

Ferrari icon Luca di Montezemolo demands famous badge removed from Ferrari Luce

Hamilton and Leclerc took the Ferrari Luce for a test drive after the reveal. Both drivers had a turn at the wheel and gave a glowing review.

Leclerc continued his praise of the Luce, as Ferrari enters the EV market.

“You feel special when you drive this Ferrari,” said Leclerc.

“That’s the same they did to a whole new level in a completely new category, which is electric vehicles.

“That’s very respectable.”

The Ferrari Luce is set to cost $640,000. Deliveries to customers are due to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026.

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