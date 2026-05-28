Former Ferrari F1 team boss Luca di Montezemolo has brutally called for the iconic badge to be removed from the first Ferrari electrical vehicle.

Ferrari recently took the covers off its very first EV, and its maiden five-seat model, called the Ferrari Luce. The car has proven divisive, with di Montezemolo offering a damning verdict.

Luca di Montezemolo blasts Ferrari Luce electric car

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Ferrari has gained extensive experience in the world of electrified engines via its ever-present F1 involvement, the sport having moved to turbo-hybrid V6 engines in 2014.

Under the F1 2026 regulations, electrical energy plays a greater role in engine performance, and the winder art of F1 competition.

But, Ferrari’s first shot at a fully electrical vehicle – which is as unique for Ferrari through its design as its engine – has not proven a hit with everyone.

Ferrari shares fell by more than eight per cent on the Milan stock market, and five per cent-plus in New York, the day following the Luce’s reveal, it has been widely reported.

A high-profile critic has emerged in the form of ex-Ferrari F1 team boss and former Ferrari chairman Luca di Montezemolo.

The 78-year-old went as far as telling Ferrari to take its iconic badge off the Luce.

“If I were to say what I think, I would do Ferrari a disservice,” di Montezemolo is widely quoted as having said.

“We risk destroying a legend, and I am very sorry about that.

“I hope they at least remove the Prancing Horse from that car.

“This is certainly a car that at least the Chinese won’t copy.”

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The Ferrari Luce – which costs north of $600,000 – is a Ferrari unique in design, and in power source, this Ferrari’s very first venture into the world of fully electric vehicles.

Designed in partnership with LoveFrom’s Sir Jony Ive and Marc Newson, the Ferrari Luce churns out over 1000 hp, and can go from 0-62 mph in 2.5 seconds. It has an estimated battery range of 329 miles on a full charge, subject to homologation.

Deliveries of the Ferrari Luce to customers are set to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026.

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