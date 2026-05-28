The first cracks may have appeared in Mercedes’ title harmony in Canada, where Kimi Antonelli and George Russell’s simmering rivalry finally boiled over.

In a season in which Mercedes look to be on course for an intra-team title fight, Antonelli and Russell had their first on-track clash in Montreal in the Sprint. They followed it up with another in the Grand Prix.

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli Mercedes title fight intensifies

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The teammates went wheel-to-wheel during Saturday’s Sprint, where Antonelli was left frustrated by his teammate’s antics when Russell shut the door on him, forcing him to use an escape road before later in the race eating grass at Turn 7.

Antonelli complained that it was “very naughty” of Russell, and even called for the Briton to be hit with a penalty.

“That was not fair, he pushed me off!” vented the championship leader.

Such was Antonelli’s ire at Russell’s antics that Toto Wolff got on the radio to tell him to “concentrate on the driving and not on the radio moaning”, before adding, “It’s the fourth time to talk about this, we shall talk about this internally and not on team radio.”

Only then did Antonelli let it go, at least over the radio.

Palmer, who interviewed the top three Sprint finishers, including Russell who won and Antonelli, who was P3, says it was clear in the immediate aftermath that Antonelli was not happy with his teammate.

“It was terse,” the former F1 driver told the F1 Nation podcast.

“Kimi got out of the car, there was not a hint of a smile. There was still frustration there. They are really well media trained.

“I think Toto banging on the radio, saying wind it back, we need to keep it in-house. It obviously worked.

“In the end it was a Sprint and it cost him a point to Lando [Norris]. But you could see what it meant to him.

“To have had what he feels was a wrongdoing by being shuffled out wide, but I can also understand why Kimi was on the radio. You are going to naturally get on the radio, because it’s your teammate, it’s in-house and you’re going to think he forced me off.

“But when Toto’s coming on the radio and telling you to shut up, you accept nothing’s going to happen, and you get your head down, and that’s basically what happened.

“But, internally, no doubt, there are still disagreements.”

Disagreements that continued to play out in the Grand Prix as the teammates again raced wheel-to-wheel. This time, though, Antonelli was not backing down.

As both drivers traded the lead and made mistakes at the hairpin, Antonelli looked more focused this time around, having learned lessons on Saturday. He was up in P1 when a battery issue cut Russell’s Grand Prix short.

The Briton’s frustrations over a title race that has shifted towards Antonelli, who leads by 43 points, was evident as he threw his headrest onto the track in front of his stricken W17.

For Palmer, Canada was the flashpoint that could set the stage for the rest of the season.

“You could tell the body language has shifted, hasn’t it?” he said.

“From happy days, really great, Kimi’s alongside me in one or two or vice versa, good points for the team. Feels different this weekend.

“So, we were talking teammate rivalries in that podcast a couple of weeks ago, and we were saying in all of them, you get a flashpoint. Feels like the flashpoint.”

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher also weighed in on the Mercedes battle in Montreal, and reckons it could be the turning point in the Mercedes hierarchy.

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Although F1 2026 is only Antonelli’s second season in Formula 1, the German believes the Italian is able to handle pressure, and learn from it, better than Russell.

“It was an epic duel,” Schumacher told Sky Deutschland. “But you also have to say, Kimi does it extremely calmly. He really drove George to make mistakes again and again. Of course, he also made one himself, but he was the faster man.

“You have to manage to have the situation under control at such a young age and learn from your mistakes. If it continues like this, we really have a successor maybe of Max Verstappen at some point.

“Kimi is now taking the next step, he wants to go forward and lead the team. He no longer gives George a chance to breathe, constantly putting him under pressure. George is super fast, but he can’t handle pressure well.”

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