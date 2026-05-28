Lewis Hamilton declared ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix that he would not be retiring any time soon, and so critics should “get used to it.”

That statement is relevant to the career of Oliver Bearman, the impressive Brit who is considered next in line for a Ferrari seat by many. Bearman has made it clear that he has no “timeline” in mind, even if his sights are still firmly set on becoming a Ferrari F1 driver.

Oliver Bearman update after Lewis Hamilton retirement comments

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Ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, Hamilton said he had seen people trying to retire him.

Ralf Schumacher, the six-time grand prix winner turned Sky Deutschland pundit, had urged Hamilton and Fernando Alonso to retire at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, David Coulthard, the 13-time race winner, has warned Ferrari not to miss the moment to promote Bearman, the Ferrari-backed youngster who is impressing with customer team Haas.

“I still love what I do with all my heart, and I’m going to be here for quite some time, so get used to it,” Hamilton stated clearly in Montreal, putting any talk of retirement to bed.

Hamilton followed that up by scoring his best grand prix result yet with Ferrari. He crossed the line P2 in Montreal, having emerged victorious from a thrilling battle with former title rival Max Verstappen.

It may be that one potential door to Ferrari has closed on Bearman for now. The Brit brushed it off.

“There’s no dates that I need to be doing X, I don’t really care about that,” he is widely reported as having told the Press Association.

“I want to continue to become the best version of myself, give this team the best chance to fight and continue to enjoy it.”

Bearman affirmed that “my ultimate target” is to race for Ferrari down the line, but reiterated that he has “no timeline” for realising that ambition.

It is not a given that Hamilton’s presence is decisive in Bearman’s Ferrari promotion chances.

Late last year, Charles Leclerc’s manager, Nicolas Todt, warned that his driver needed a winning Ferrari car in F1 2026. Todt also teased a “very hot” F1 2027 driver market.

Leclerc’s best results so far in F1 2026 are a pair of P3s in Melbourne and Japan. Leclerc is third in the current Drivers’ Championship, a position and three points ahead of Hamilton.

“I think the end of this year is important because a lot of people are having their contracts ending,” Bearman added, “so I think everyone wanted to see how the pecking order was in 2026 and that will then determine what 2027 looks like.

“For me it’s not my job, I drive the car, there’s people taking care of that for me.”

Crucially, Bearman believes he is “ready whenever anything happens.”

More on Lewis Hamilton from PlanetF1.com

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Verstappen undone as Hamilton’s Ferrari masterclass flips Canadian GP battle

Bearman, in F1 2026, has picked up where he left off after a strong rookie season.

Bearman sits P9 in the Drivers’ standings with 18 points scored in the first five rounds.

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