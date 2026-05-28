Toto Wolff believes George Russell is the “one guy” on the grid who can handle the crushing disappointment of his Canadian GP retirement.

Russell’s battery failure in Montreal meant the British driver retired from the lead, and gave Kimi Antonelli the opportunity to stretch his championship lead out to a daunting 43 points.

Toto Wolff praises George Russell’s resilience after Canadian GP setback

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Why Toto Wolff believes George Russell is uniquely equipped to recover from his Canadian GP heartbreak

How Russell’s retirement handed Kimi Antonelli a major advantage in the F1 title fight

What Russell said about his growing championship deficit and his new mindset for the rest of the season

Mercedes has won all five of the Grands Prix held in F1 2026 so far, with the W17 proving itself to be the class of the field as Kimi Antonelli and George Russell have swept all before them, but the distribution of the wins has been somewhat one-sided.

Russell won the first race, in Australia, with Antonelli claiming his maiden F1 victory at the second round, in China.

Since then, Antonelli has proven unstoppable as the 19-year-old claimed follow-up wins in Japan, Miami, and Montreal.

While Antonelli has been very competitive throughout, some fortune on his side and misfortune on Russell’s has played into that imbalance.

In Japan, a likely victory for Russell was taken away by the timing of the Safety Car intervention, which played into Antonelli’s hands.

Russell was also leading the Canadian race when his battery expired, as he and Antonelli had engaged in a race-long battle for the win.

It led a disbelieving Russell to speak about his bad luck when he arrived back in the paddock after his Mercedes broke down, suggesting that “the gods don’t want him in this battle” as he slipped to 43 points behind his teammate in the championship fight.

While there are still three-quarters of the season to go, this lead is sizeable and gives Antonelli a cushion to allow for some management of the gap, meaning he can work on damage limitation at events where he knows Russell has the edge, and can still capitalise when he’s the one with the upper hand.

Given Mercedes’ pace advantage over its immediate rivals at this point of the season, there are also fewer opportunities for other cars to get in the way and sap Antonelli of points.

But, while Russell may be on the back foot at this point, team boss Toto Wolff has said there is no one better mentally-equipped to deal with the feelings of disappointment and misfortune than the British driver.

“Things have been going against him in the last few races. Today certainly would have been big points to collect,” he said after the Montreal race.

“He was in the lead, but, if there’s one guy that I would choose in this paddock in terms of resilience and determination, that would be George.

“He’s had to overcome adversity previously, whether it’s from karting onwards to junior formulas, and he’s not gonna give up that fight.

“There are 17 races to go, if my calculation is right, so many points to score, so yeah, he, this is just, you know, wake up tomorrow and digest, forget, move on, move forward, and drive the best you can, and that’s exactly what he’s going to do.”

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Russell’s patience, in particular, is well-proven, with the former Mercedes junior dovetailing two years as a test and reserve driver with Force India and Mercedes alongside championship fights in GP3 and Formula 2, before racing for three years with the Williams team during its final, troubled, seasons under the original ownership.

The resilience Russell has built up, Wolff suggested, will allow him to mentally process the disappointment quickly, particularly given that there was no aspect of his performance that was lacking relative to Antonelli’s.

“I speak to George every day, and we’re traveling back together tonight, so lots of time to talk, as always,” he said.

“But you know that, the best ones, they don’t end up in Formula 1 because they just happen to win a few races.

“They end up there because they have that resilience. You don’t win championships in junior formulas and or in karting if you haven’t got the resilience, and all of them will have had massive setbacks.

“I think this is about really digesting, sleeping over it, and there’s nothing he could have done more than what he did today, and maybe that, at least, is a positive thought.”

As for Russell himself, while he may feel like there are cosmic forces keeping him out of contention for the title, he said it’s had the effect of reducing the pressure on his shoulders.

“When I look at the Safety Car timing in Japan, breaking down in China Q3 fighting for pole, breaking down from the lead here today, but the pressure is off,” he said.

“I’ll go out, enjoy every single race, try and win every single race, and I’ve got nothing to lose. I don’t want to be standing here talking like that. It is, of course, frustrating, and I want to be in that fight. Hopefully, the luck turns.”

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