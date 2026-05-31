The Ferrari Luce is proving divisive to say the least after the Italian manufacturer revealed to the world its very first electric vehicle.

Ferrari’s Formula 1 drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc took the covers off the Ferrari Luce. Both got the chance to take the EV for a test drive and gave a glowing review. This comes after Ferrari icon Luca di Montezemolo requested that the Prancing Horse badge comes off the Luce in a scathing assessment.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc praise Ferrari Luce after backlash

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Appearing in a Ferrari video, Hamilton and Leclerc had the honour of removing the Ferrari-branded cover from its first electric vehicle, and maiden five-seat model, the Luce.

It is a machine, as unique for its design as its all-electric engine, which has wasted no time in sparking debate.

Di Montezemolo, the former Ferrari chairman, pulled no punches in stating: “I hope they at least remove the Prancing Horse from that car.”

It is safe to say that Hamilton and Leclerc were much more positive about the Luce, which will cost $640,000.

“In terms of the attention to detail, you can tell that it’s very Ferrari,” Hamilton began as he and Leclerc first laid eyes on the Luce.

Leclerc added: “The design is very, very different to whatever we’ve seen from Ferrari in the past, but I think it’s very futuristic.

“It’s very Ferrari-like to look towards the future and to innovate.”

Leclerc and Hamilton had the chance to explore the interior of the Ferrari Luce before taking it out for a drive, both taking a turn at the wheel.

“I love that it’s back to having more physical buttons, so you can actually drive, look at the road and you can feel,” Leclerc added.

Leclerc, in the passenger seat, was primarily focused on hanging on for dear life as Hamilton put the foot down.

“Whoah! No, no, no, no, no, please don’t do that,” said Leclerc, followed by frantic repeating of Hamilton’s ‘LH’ initials.

“The power delivery is amazing,” said Hamilton, “you just feel centred the whole time, even when you’re going through corners.

“That’s probably why I was so relaxed!”

Leclerc noted that “it is so silent inside the car,” but going into “performance mode” unlocks a sound more familiar to a naturally-aspirated Ferrari engine.

“I liked that electric sound,” said Hamilton.

Hamilton also liked the Luce’s glass gear stick, while Leclerc is fond of the rectangle key which fits in just to the left of it.

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Leclerc said the car’s technology felt “natural” instantly.

Hamilton identified where he believes that is best demonstrated.

“When we were going over the kerbs, how it just continues to stay connected to the ground, that for me is the best part of the technology.

“The fact that you also know when you have to shift. I think that’s quite unique.

“The centre of gravity is very low, which is nice. In most cars, the car rolls a lot. This doesn’t roll.”

Deliveries of the Ferrari Luce to customers are set to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026.

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