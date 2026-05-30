Mercedes features prominently as we take a fast-paced look through the latest F1 news headlines.

Christian Horner’s bid to invest in the Alpine team took a major twist, courtesy of Mercedes, while Kimi Antonelli left Toto Wolff unimpressed with a team radio call directed towards George Russell in Canada. All of this and more, so let’s get to it.

Mercedes out of Alpine stake running

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Mercedes was one of the parties interested in a stake in the Alpine team. However, the German manufacturer has pulled the plug on its pursuit.

Christian Horner remains in the running.

Read more – Mercedes exits Alpine stake race as Christian Horner hurdle removed

Kimi Antonelli radio raises Toto Wolff eyebrows

The title battle between Mercedes teammates Kimi Antonelli and George Russell went up a notch in Canada.

At one stage of the Sprint, Antonelli called for a Russell “penalty” over team radio. Team boss Toto Wolff was not impressed.

Read more – ‘Room for improvement’ – Toto Wolff unimpressed by Antonelli team radio message

Max Verstappen ‘opening eyes’ in Alonso verdict

Ahead of returning to F1 action in Canada, Max Verstappen took centre stage as he debuted in the Nürburgring 24 Hours.

Fernando Alonso says Formula 1 is still the pinnacle of motorsport, but drivers like Verstappen help open the eyes of fans to other categories.

Read more – ‘Opening the eyes’ – Alonso weighs in on Verstappen impact after Nürburgring 24 debut

Kimi Raikkonen recalls Max Verstappen ‘star’ moment

Verstappen is the best driver on the Formula 1 grid, so says 2007 world champion Kimi Raikkonen.

‘The Iceman’ pinpointed exactly when a “star was born” in Verstappen.

Read more – Kimi Raikkonen names Max Verstappen F1’s best driver after ‘star’ moment

Lewis Hamilton in Charles Leclerc’s head?

He was at the Canadian Grand Prix, according to former Ferrari engineer Rob Smedley.

Hamilton had the edge over his Ferrari teammate through the Canadian Grand Prix race weekend.

Leclerc’s comments suggested to Smedley that Hamilton had inflicted a psychological blow.

Read more – Rob Smedley: Lewis Hamilton got inside Charles Leclerc’s head at Canadian GP

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