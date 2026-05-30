Ritomo Miyata has had a “very good” experience so far as Formula 2 teammate to Colton Herta, a key advantage being that he can learn a lot from the American, despite his own extensive F2 experience.

Miyata pointed out how he and Herta have followed a comparable career path of making a name for themselves outside of Europe before heading for F2. Both drivers have made an encouraging start to the F2 2026 campaign.

Ritomo Miyata praises Colton Herta partnership in Formula 2

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Herta, nine times a race winner in IndyCar, signed up with F1 newcomers Cadillac as a test driver, and switched to F2 for 2026, going all-in on his Formula 1 dream.

Herta races alongside Japanese star Miyata at Hitech in Formula 2.

“He’s quite a good guy, I would say,” Miyata said of Herta when speaking with PlanetF1.com and others.

“He came from IndyCar, and also IMSA. He was doing single-seater and endurance racing. I felt it was very similar to my situation two years ago.”

An experienced Super GT driver, Miyata transitioned back across to single-seater racing in Super Formula, before moving to Europe to compete in the World Endurance Championship and Formula 2.

Miyata is into his third F2 campaign, though it is his first with Hitech after previous stints at Rodin and ART.

Combined with Herta, the Hitech line-up is one dripping with racing knowhow.

“We have a lot of experience, I would say, and also we try to work hard together, improve the car performance, and also driving, of course,” Miyata added.

“I’m already experienced in F2, but still, I could learn a lot from him, and also from the team.

“It has been very good so far.”

Ahead of the 2026 F2 campaign getting underway, Herta had spoken of the value which having Miyata as his F2 teammate would bring.

Asked how confident he was that his experience would help him come out on top against a young F2 2026 grid, Herta told PlanetF1.com and others: “I don’t think it’s as much of an advantage as people might think.

“At this stage, whether you’re 18 or 25, you’re pretty much fully developed there, and there are some small things that you learn along the way, but as far as outright pace, you’re pretty much close to what your maximum will be.

“But it’s nice to have that experience.

“I think what’s very helpful is having Ritomo as a teammate also. He has a lot of F2 experience, and I think it’s going to be very helpful for me this year.”

More on Colton Herta from PlanetF1.com

Bruno Michel makes Colton Herta prediction after difficult Formula 2 switch

Colton Herta rejects Romain Grosjean IndyCar vs F2 comparison

Miyata has scored 22 points across the opening three F2 2026 rounds, placing him P9 in the standings. Herta sits three positions further back on 16.

Herta has scored points in every feature race so far this season. Miyata has scored Hitech’s best results with a pair of P5s in Melbourne, and a P6 in the Miami feature race.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next – F1 Fast Track: Martinius Stenshorne shines in Canada chaos; new title contenders emerge