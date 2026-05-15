Formula 2 CEO Bruno Michel explained why he is backing Colton Herta to deliver a strong rookie season in the championship.

Herta has scored points in both feature races so far in F2 2026, including last time out on home soil in Miami. Herta was not the only American driver to serve as a “surprise present”, as F2 made its debut in North America.

‘Very strong’ Colton Herta backed to shine in Formula 2

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Herta, nine times an IndyCar race winner, went all in on his Formula 1 dream by switching to F2 with Hitech. Herta also signed with Cadillac F1 as a test driver, and will take part in four FP1 sessions during 2026, starting from Barcelona.

In F2, Herta is getting used to a completely different car and race weekend format to what he experienced in IndyCar. He is also up against a very different profile of rival driver, competing against talented young hopefuls looking to take that final step on the ladder from F2 to F1.

Herta did receive an unexpected dose of familiarity when F2 rerouted to North America, following the cancellation of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian rounds.

First up was Miami, where Herta claimed a P8 finish in Sunday’s feature race. That followed his P7 in the Melbourne feature race.

F2 drivers go racing twice during a race weekend, first in a Saturday sprint race, before Sunday’s feature event.

F2 returns to action in Montreal during the Canadian Grand Prix weekend. The debut in North America is a huge boost for F2’s global exposure.

Speaking with PlanetF1.com and other accredited media, F2 boss Bruno Michel spoke of how Herta, plus Sebastian Montoya, sweetened the deal for the Miami and Montreal promoters.

Son of seven-time F1 grand prix winner Juan Pablo Montoya, Sebastian was born in Miami.

“When we discussed with Miami and with Montreal, I told them, on top of that, we have some American drivers,” said Michel.

“Sebastian Montoya was with us already before, and Colton, who just arrived, but he’s a very established driver in America, IndyCar race winner.

“So it was definitely a plus for everybody, including for them, because they have a quite strong fanbase in America, to be able to come here. They took it a little bit as a surprise present, and that’s what it was.

“Also for the promoter of Miami and for Montreal, it was also some kind of a surprise present to have those American drivers being able to come and race with F2 in Miami and in Montreal.”

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Herta has been tasked with a top 10 finish in the F2 championship by Cadillac. He sits P13 in these early stages, with 10 points scored.

Herta is still very much getting up to speed with the series.

Once he does that, Michel expects good things from the California native.

Asked if more American drivers have shown an F2 interest after Herta’s switch, Michel replied: “I’m not hearing, because actually, the drivers is more of a team’s business than my business.

“What we’re doing is we give them a platform to make sure that they can get as many drivers as possible.

“At the moment, I would say the market is good. Teams don’t have a problem to find drivers for F2, to find drivers for F3, drivers with budgets, which is important, either from them or from the sponsors or the F1 teams or whatever, but it’s important.

“But of course, I hope Colton is going to set an example. I really, really hope that he’s going to do well this year, and I’m very confident about it, because he’s a very, very strong driver. He’s a very talented driver.

“Now, coming from Indy to F2, is different. It’s not the same environment. It’s not the same format of the weekends. Not the same cars. Not the same tyres. We’re working into the F1 environment to prepare drivers for Formula 1.

“And of course, it’s something that is quite different, and that way he’s learning now, because he’s racing with young guys, 18, 19, 20-year-old young guys coming from Formula 3.

“I’m sure it’s a bit surprising, but he’s got the talent to do it. I have zero doubt about that. He needs a bit of time to get used to the championship, into the format. That’s for sure.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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