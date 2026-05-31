Sunday’s fast-paced F1 news includes McLaren admitting that Oscar Piastri’s Canadian Grand Prix penalty was “deserved” as Lewis Hamilton gives his first reaction to the new electric Ferrari Luce road car.

Let’s blast through the day’s main headlines at breakneck speed…

McLaren: Oscar Piastri ‘deserved’ Canadian Grand Prix penalty

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Andrea Stella, the McLaren team principal, has admitted that Oscar Piastri “deserved” a penalty for causing a collision with Alex Albon at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Piastri made contact with Albon at the hairpin in Montreal, forcing the Williams to retire on the spot with the McLaren driver hit with a 10-second time penalty.

The Australian, who was warned about high rear-brake temperatures just moments before the collision, admitted that he was not trying to overtake Albon at the time.

Read more: Oscar Piastri’s ‘deserved’ penalty summed up McLaren’s Canadian GP misery

Lewis Hamilton defends Ferrari Luce after widespread criticism

Lewis Hamilton believes the new Ferrari Luce model is “very Ferrari” despite the manufacturer’s first electric car splitting opinion.

Hamilton’s comments come after Luca di Montezemolo, the former Ferrari chairman, argued that the Luce “risks destroying a legend.”

Di Montezemolo also outlined his hope that the Ferrari logo would be removed from the Luce to preserve the company’s heritage.

Read more: Lewis Hamilton casts Ferrari Luce verdict after Luca di Montezemolo attack

George Russell, Kimi Antonelli request Mercedes ‘trust’ in F1 2026 title fight

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli pleaded with Mercedes’ management to “trust” the pair to race cleanly during the Canadian Grand Prix weekend.

Antonelli was heard calling for a penalty for Russell over team radio after a close call during the Sprint race in Montreal.

Mercedes deputy team principal Bradley Lord has revealed the pair asked for “trust” in a post-race meeting.

Read more: Russell and Antonelli submit joint Mercedes request as Canadian GP meeting uncovered

Jos Verstappen sends savage message to Guenther Steiner

Jos Verstappen has hit back at Guenther Steiner’s claim that Max Verstappen “would be really happy” with the F1 2026 rules if Red Bull were winning.

In a post to social media, Verstappen Sr wrote: “Hi Guenther.

“I understand why you not a F1 team boss anymore. The way you talk.”

Read more: Jos Verstappen sends brutal message to Guenther Steiner over controversial Max comments

Cadillac ‘understands’ cause of Sergio Perez suspension failure

Cadillac team principal Graeme Lowdon has confirmed that the team “fully understands” the cause of Sergio Perez’s spectacular suspension failure after a post-Canadian Grand Prix investigation.

And he has revealed that a failure had already occurred before Perez hit the brakes in Montreal, claiming the incident “looked significantly more dramatic” than it was.

Perez’s front-right suspension exploded as he entered the pit lane in Canada.

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Read more: Cadillac confirms findings after investigation into Sergio Perez suspension failure