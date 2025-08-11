Neat Burger, the vegan burger chain backed by the likes of Ferrari F1 driver Lewis Hamilton and Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio, has entered liquidation.

It comes just days after Hamilton unveiled a new product by his non-alcoholic drinks brand Almave.

As reported at the time by PlanetF1.com, Neat Burger closed the last of its British-based restaurants in April – at the cost of around 150 jobs – having racked up significant financial losses over recent years.

The meat-free burger chain was founded by a number of celebrities in 2019, opening a string of restaurants in London as well as setting up branches in Milan and New York, with the latter closing in the summer of 2024.

The company closed half of its eight London restaurants in 2023 after posting alarming losses, including a loss of £7.9million in 2022, with Neat Burger’s branch in Camden given a humiliating two-star food hygiene rating last year.

It has emerged that Neat Burger appointed FRP Advisory as its liquidator on July 22, five days before Hamilton competed in F1’s Belgian Grand Prix at Spa.

Hamilton had F1’s rumour mill spinning in the aftermath of the Belgian Grand Prix, teasing a major announcement on August 8, the first Friday of the F1 2025 summer break.

It led to suggestions online that Hamilton, who will turn 41 next January, was preparing to announce his retirement following a challenging first half of the season with Ferrari.

As reported by PlanetF1.com, however, Hamilton’s announcement was related to the launch of a new product by Almave, the non-alcoholic drinks brand co-founded by the F1 driver in 2023.

Hamilton has endured his worst-ever start to a season in F1 2025, failing to reach the podium in his first 14 appearances for his new team following his high-profile move from Mercedes.

The seven-time World Champion trails team-mate Charles Leclerc by 49 points after the Hungarian Grand Prix, where he failed to reach Q3 for a third straight qualifying session after two Q1 exits on a sprint weekend in Belgium.

Hamilton’s latest qualifying disaster, on a day Leclerc claimed a rare pole position for Ferrari, resulted in the 40-year-old repeatedly referring to himself as “useless” – as well as suggesting that the team should consider replacing him.

He said: “It’s just me every time. I’m useless, absolutely useless.

“Team has no problem – you’ve seen the car’s on pole. They probably need to change driver.”

