Lewis Hamilton’s resurgence is proof that the seven-time world champion was right not to retire, but instead throw the dice with his move to Ferrari, says Jacques Villeneuve.

Hamilton won six world titles in seven years with Mercedes to bring his overall tally to seven, but his final three years with the Brackley squad were not – by his standards – successful.

Jacques Villeneuve says Lewis Hamilton silenced retirement critics with Ferrari move

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Although the Briton won two grands prix in those three years, more than most of his rivals, he was second best to his teammate George Russell in two of three campaigns. It led to suggestions that Hamilton’s best days were behind him.

Approaching 40, pundits and fans said it was time for him to retire.

Instead, Hamilton made one last throw of the dice in his bid to win a record-breaking eighth drivers’ championship and signed with Ferrari for the 2025 season.

That season, though, was anything but successful as Hamilton failed to reach the podium as the calls for him to hang up his helmet grew in volume.

But as Formula 1 said goodbye to the ground-effect aerodynamic cars, replacing those technical regulations with overbody aerodynamics and movable wings in F1 2026, Hamilton has regained his mojo.

Standing on the podium in China, Canada and Monaco, Hamilton took the top step at the Barcelona Grand Prix, winning by 20 seconds over his former teammate Russell.

The 41-year-old is third in the drivers’ standings on 125 points, 46 points behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli.

Instead of talk of Hamilton retiring, it’s now about a potential eighth world title.

Villeneuve says Hamilton has proven his detractors wrong.

“I was always of the opposite thought,” Villeneuve told Sky Sports’ F1 Show. “Why retire? I don’t understand this concept of, ‘Oh, it’s too late. He has to retire. Poor him.’

“If the fire is still there, why retire?

“Just because people want to remember a champion at his peak, and suddenly there’s a bad one or two seasons.

“It hurts them – not the driver, not the sportsman himself – it hurts them as a fan, and they don’t want to see their hero failing.

“So, in their mind, ‘Oh, he should retire so we can keep him at his top.’ But they’re not the sportsman. They don’t understand what’s going on.”

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The 1997 world champion continued: “You get there, you get a chance to drive with the biggest team, to rebuild it. And you’re still making what £40-60million a year. Why should you retire?

“He wasn’t running last. He wasn’t qualifying last. He was still out there giving his best.

“So, he’s proven that all these naysayers were wrong. If you have the fire, the talent doesn’t suddenly disappear. It’s all about whether you’re willing to make the sacrifices. Are you willing to put the time and effort in?”

Hamilton is expected to continue with Ferrari next season, with the Briton reportedly having an option for F1 2027 that only he can exercise.

And Hamilton has made it clear that’s his intention.

“Yeah, I’m still in contract so everything is 100% clear to me,” he said earlier this year. “I’m still focused, I’m still motivated, I still love what I do with all my heart.

“I’m going to be here for quite some time so get used to it.

“There’s a lot of people that are trying to retire me and that’s not even in my thoughts. I’m already thinking of what will be next and planning for the next five years. I still plan to be here for some time.”

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