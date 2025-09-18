Lewis Hamilton replied with a simple “yes” when asked if he would be glad to see the back of the current generation of ground-effect cars.

Introduced in 2022, the chassis configurations now in Formula 1 changed the aerodynamic profile of the cars, putting much more focus on downforce being generated from underneath the cars, though the sport is resetting again with fresh chassis and power unit regulations in 2026.

Lewis Hamilton ready for new era of F1 cars

Compared to the illustrious career the seven-time World Champion has experienced so far, he has comparatively struggled with the characteristics with ground-effect cars, finding the 2022 season particularly challenging at Mercedes as the team worked to overcome the issue of porpoising – or the car effectively ‘bouncing’ – for much of the season.

Both 2022 and 2023 were winless seasons for Hamilton, the first time that had been the case in his entire career, before he took an emotional victory at the British Grand Prix in 2024, following that up with victory in Belgium after his team-mate, George Russell, was disqualified for providing an underweight car after the race finished.

Now at Ferrari, Hamilton’s focus has been on getting to grips with working in a new team for the first time in 13 seasons, alongside the challenge of one of the sport’s most highly-rated drivers in Charles Leclerc on the other side of the garage.

When asked about the remaining races of 2025 and how important it will be to maximise them, Hamilton replied to reporters in Baku: “I don’t personally feel like these last races really have much bearing on next year.

“Of course, that’s the goal, it’s to see progress and continue to work. The more I experience with the team, the more I grow with the team, and this experience will [help] moving forwards, [and] the lessons that we’re faced with, will definitely help.”

Asked if he will be glad to see the back of the current generation of cars, the seven-time World Champion simply replied: “Yes.”

Acknowledging that the 2026 cars will take time to get used to, after recent simulator testing of the next Ferrari, Hamilton anticipates a different kind of regulation change this time around in Formula 1, with spending now regulated.

“It feels quite a bit different because of the budget cap,” Hamilton responded when asked how the 2026 regulations compare with other sweeping changes.

“I remember in 2008 [before regulation changes in 2009, ed.], we were still able to bring upgrades in that year, we were still fighting, we were still developing the car right to the end, [and] they were allowed to do those two in tandem.”

Admitting Ferrari is now “stuck with what we have” – among the rest of the grid putting its resources towards 2026 – he admitted “it makes this season less exciting” as a result, with teams now placing their collective focus on their 2026 machines.

