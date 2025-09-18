Laura Villars has declared she will run for the FIA Presidency this year and will become the first female candidate to do so, upon formal application.

28-year-old Swiss racing driver Laura Villars has “officially announced” her candidacy for the post of the FIA President later this year, when elections are held in Uzbekistan on December 12th.

Laura Villars set to become first female candidate for FIA Presidency

Villars declared her intent across her social media channels on Thursday, as well as releasing a press statement via her Villars Racing organisation.

While FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem will face a challenge for a second term from US racing official Tim Mayer, who launched his ‘FIA Forward’ campaign at Silverstone in July, Villars looks set to become the third candidate in the presidential race.

As present, PlanetF1.com understands no formal application has been made by Villars for the Presidential elections.

However, if she does so, Villars will become the first female candidate to enter the FIA elections for its highest office.

“The FIA must once again be the federation of clubs and licence holders,” Villars said.

“My ambition is a governance that is more democratic, more transparent, more responsible, and open to women and new generations.

“I strongly believe that motorsport needs diversity and innovation to keep inspiring younger generations worldwide.”

Villars currently races in Ligier European Series with Team Virage, and has taken part in 58 races across the Ultimate Cup Series, F4 UAE, Ferrari Challenge Europe, and the Ligier European Series.

What is Laura Villars’ manifesto?

While Ben Sulayem recently outlined his manifesto for re-election, largely continuing along the path he established during his current tenure, Mayer has outlined his Governance and Mobility manifestos in detail, while his Sports manifesto is understood to be imminent.

Villars has not released a detailed manifesto, but has written a “clear and innovative agenda” as follows:

Empower clubs through regular consultations and participatory governance.

Strengthen transparency in finance and decision-making.

Introduce a “FIA Eco-Performance” label recognizing sustainability leadership.

Enhance the Women in Motorsport program (Girls on Track, mentoring) and establish a FIA Young Leaders Academy.

Position the FIA as a global benchmark in sustainable mobility and road safety.

Ben Sulayem has outlined his full Presidential List upon confirmation of his campaign for re-election, while Mayer is yet to release his – the American recently explained to PlanetF1.com why he has delayed making this public.

The Presidential List can be considered the candidate’s cabinet; a team of staff filling roles such as president of the senate, deputy president for automotive mobility and tourism, and deputy president for sport. An additional seven vice presidents must also be named as part of the List, with one from each region (aside from Europe, with two representatives).

Villars has not outlined her List, with the deadline for doing so on October 24th. Friday, September 19th, represents the deadline for applications to the FIA for the World Motorsport Council, from which candidates can call upon for their Presidential Lists.

Villars faces a huge challenge to pull her campaign together, starting more than two months behind Mayer, whose campaign also started quite late for a Presidential run. While Mayer has been flying around the world to speak to FIA Members’ Clubs in order to gauge support and lobby for more, Villars must play catch-up in order to satisfy one of the conditions for standing for the Presidency.

That requires candidates to have their Lists supported by at least six FIA automobile clubs, six mobility members, and six sporting authorities.

Once the Presidential List has been submitted, it will be reviewed to confirm it meets the eligibility criteria, beyond which it is submitted to the FIA General Assembly for election, which takes place in December.

Read Next: Lewis Hamilton issues ground effect era verdict as regulation changes approach