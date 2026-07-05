Lewis Hamilton is under FIA investigation following a dramatic British Grand Prix, putting his podium result at risk.

Hamilton crossed the line P3 in a controversial Safety Car finish at Silverstone. He now faces a nervous wait to find out whether his podium will stand.

Lewis Hamilton under FIA investigation at Silverstone

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There had already been one run-in with the FIA stewards for Hamilton earlier in the British Grand Prix.

The Ferrari driver was found guilty of a false start, having rocked forwards slightly before lights out.

A five-second penalty was sent Hamilton’s way.

Still, after a front-left wheel shield failure for Kimi Antonelli, a Ferrari one-two was on the cards. Then Max Verstappen spun his Red Bull into the gravel at Stowe.

The Safety Car was out. Ferrari pitted Leclerc and Hamilton. The result was Hamilton coming back out P3, behind Russell, one of few drivers not to take the ‘cheap’ pit stop.

It was soon announced that Hamilton had been noted for a potential yellow flag infringement.

The Safety Car was called in for a last-lap shootout, only to be redeployed without explanation, meaning Leclerc took a first win of the season from Russell and Hamilton.

It was announced soon after the chequered flag that Hamilton was now under official FIA investigation.

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