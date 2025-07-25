Lewis Hamilton told media that he was “massively frustrated” following his shocking SQ1 exit at the Belgian Grand Prix.

This comes during a critical weekend for the Scuderia Ferrari, which has introduced new suspension upgrades in hopes of combatting drivability problems.

Lewis Hamilton’s Belgian Grand Prix weekend isn’t going to plan.

Scuderia Ferrari made the decision to introduce a set of suspension upgrades at the Belgian Grand Prix, despite the fact that the sprint race format means there is little time to test those upgrades.

Both Hamilton and teammate Charles Leclerc were able to sample the update at a filming day in Mugello, but Formula 1 regulations prevent filming days from becoming impromptu test sessions, so feedback and data was limited.

After both drivers were disqualified from the Chinese Grand Prix — a weekend that also saw a sprint race — which included a DSQ due to excessive skid plank wear, Ferrari made the decision to lift the SF-25 in hopes of preventing similar issues.

No further DSQs have followed thus far this year, but the increased ride height has resulted in significant performance problems, as both driver report the SF-25 is extremely difficult to drive.

Belgium promised to change that.

But in Sprint qualifying, it all went wrong for Lewis Hamilton. During his first flying run in SQ1, the seven-time champion was caught out by a snap on entry to Stavelot. That compromised his attempt to get an initial lap in, leaving him just 16th quickest.

He regrouped and tried again as SQ1 came to a close, but he locked up his rear tyres entering the Bus Stop chicane. The move saw him spin off the track, where he remained until the rest of the field completed its session.

After the session, Hamilton understandably frustrated and very terse with media.

Upon being asked what happened, he responded, “I spun.”

He was asked if it was a rear lock, and Hamilton replied, “Mhm. First time, I think, in my career.”

He was asked to assess the car, and replied, “Not great. Not great. There’s not really a lot to say.”

Regarding any improvements in drivability following the upgrades, Hamilton simply shook his head.

He was at his most vocal in being asked about his hopes for tomorrow, which will feature both a sprint race as well as qualifying for the Grand Prix itself.

“Tomorrow’s a new day, so we’ll try to…” Hamilton began, but he trailed off.

“Obviously I’m massively frustrated, so…

“A lot of work’s gone in, and to be there is not very great, so hopefully tomorrow will be better.”

Starting from 18th on the grid, Hamilton will find it difficult to ascend into the points during Saturday’s sprint race, which only awards points to the first eight finishers.

It’s a dismal showing from Hamilton, whose previous outings in sprint races this season have included a victory.

There could be hope for Sunday’s race, though. Teammate Charles Leclerc was able to seat his SF-25 on the second row of the grid with a fourth-place start. If Grand Prix qualifying is a smoother ride for Hamilton, he may have a shot at salvaging something from this Belgian weekend.

