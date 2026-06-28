Lewis Hamilton bluntly stated that “you don’t expect to go around the outside of a champion” after Max Verstappen called for the Ferrari driver to be penalised in Austria.

Verstappen, at one stage in their battle, declared a “clear penalty” for Hamilton. The stewards took a look, but decided that no further action was required. To Hamilton’s mind, it was on Verstappen to back out.

Lewis Hamilton in ‘champion’ retort to Max Verstappen

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Hamilton and Verstappen thrilled fans as they went wheel-to-wheel during the Austrian Grand Prix.

As George Russell began to pull away in the lead, Hamilton came under pressure from Verstappen, his former title rival.

On Lap 11, Verstappen made the move on Hamilton into Turn 3. He passed, but back came Hamilton, as the pair proceeded to go side-by-side through the sweeps. Muscled up to the gravel, Verstappen called it off.

“Clear penalty,” Verstappen exclaimed over team radio.

Hamilton, reflecting on his scrap with Verstappen in Austria, told PlanetF1.com and others that it was “good fun.”

Then, he was informed of Verstappen’s radio comment.

The response from Hamilton, the seven-time world champion, was blunt.

“He went off the outside. You don’t expect to go around the outside of a champion,” said Hamilton.

“I wouldn’t expect to go around the outside of him there and hold the line.

“So he was behind at the apex, and therefore he should have backed out.”

The FIA stewards did note the incident, but felt that no further action was needed.

After the first round of pit stops, Hamilton and Verstappen renewed their battle. Verstappen passed at T3, Hamilton came back. Again side-by-side through the sweeps, Verstappen went aggressive down the inside at T6, and got the job done.

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The fortunes of both drivers split from there. Verstappen went on to finish a season-best P2. Hamilton managed fifth only on an afternoon where both Ferraris struggled with tyre degradation.

It was not the follow-up to Hamilton’s Barcelona win which team or driver had hoped for.

Ferrari had introduced a substantial upgrade package for Barcelona. Hamilton warned that his team needs a “much bigger” step whenever the next package arrives.

“I am really grateful for the team continuing to push it, and to just take that first step,” he said.

“The next one needs to be a much bigger step.”

Next up is Hamilton’s home race, the British Grand Prix. It is a race which Hamilton has won a record nine times.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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