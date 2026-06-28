Our latest YouTube video dissects the Austrian Grand Prix weekend, with our own Thomas Maher in place at the Red Bull Ring as George Russell won from Max Verstappen and Kimi Antonelli.

Having been on the ground for PlanetF1.com throughout proceedings in Austria, Thomas has given his reaction to how the race unfolded.

Watch: Austrian Grand Prix review on PlanetF1.com

With the race bringing forward Max Verstappen’s best result of the season in second place, after a hefty upgrade package was brought ot the RB22, Thomas reports from the Red Bull Ring where the heavens opened just a few hours after the chequered flag.

Will that be the result that convinces him of Red Bull’s potential moving forward? Only time will tell on that one, but with Russell earning his first P1 finish in a full-length race since the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, that return to form is certainly being welcomed by the Briton.

With all that and much more, watch below, like and don’t forget to subscribe to PlanetF1.com on YouTube!