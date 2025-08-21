From Toto Wolff’s Lewis Hamilton warning to the driver’s Carlos Sainz comparison, these are the latest F1 news headlines.

Let’s dig into the biggest stories from Thursday, 21 August, 2025.

F1 news: Lewis Hamilton struggles where Carlos Sainz thrived

Ferrari “naively” assumed that Lewis Hamilton would adapt to life at Maranello relatively seamlessly.

That is the admission made by team principal Fred Vasseur, who has since discovered that Hamilton is “not like Carlos Sainz”, who has been around the houses in his Formula 1 career.

Read more: Lewis Hamilton ‘not like Carlos Sainz’ as Ferrari make ‘naive’ admission

F1 news: Don’t write off Lewis Hamilton just yet

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff claims that writing Lewis Hamilton off is something which one should never do.

As Hamilton takes stock of a challenging first Ferrari season so far, Wolff says the Hamilton trend is for him to be “strong” in part two of a campaign.

Read more: Wolff warns ‘never write Lewis Hamilton off’ as key trend claimed

F1 news: Ford goes all-in with Red Bull Racing

When Ford joined forces with Red Bull to create their F1 2026 power unit, the internal combustion engine was of little interest.

But, Ford motorsport chief Mark Rushbrook says they have become involved in that area after all. At this point, Ford is active on “almost the entire car” as Formula 1 heads towards a new era.

Read more: Ford increases Red Bull alliance in F1 2026 engine update

F1 news: The penalty Valtteri Bottas still has to serve

Valtteri Bottas will have to serve a grid penalty for his first race back, with the Finn set to be announced as a Cadillac driver for F1 2026.

The Finn was awarded a grid penalty during his most recent race in Formula 1, which will be enforced for his next race in the sport.

Read more: Why Valtteri Bottas will serve long-standing F1 grid penalty upon Cadillac debut