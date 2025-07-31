Lewis Hamilton has opened up on the contents of the documents he’s sent to Ferrari in hopes of building a better future with the team.

The seven-time World Champion clarified that there were “no orders” in those documents — just suggestions.

Lewis Hamilton reveals ‘no orders’ in Ferrari documents

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

As Ferrari’s F1 2025 season has continued to trundle along, drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc are both desperate for a turnaround — if not this season, then in 2026.

During the Belgian Grand Prix weekend, the seven-time World Champion revealed that he’s had major discussions and meetings with team members, designers, and department heads in preparation for the latter half of 2025 and the start of 2026.

He also revealed in Belgium: “I’ve sent documents; I’ve done [that] through the year.

“After the first few races, I did a full document for the team. Then during this break, I had another two documents that I sent in, and so they would come in and want to address those.”

The document admission has been much misunderstood by Formula 1 fans and pundits. Some have posited that these “documents” must feature design imperatives and orders, all with the goal of crafting a team that prioritizes Hamilton over teammate Charles Leclerc.

However, Hamilton has told media, including PlanetF1.com, ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix that these documents merely contain suggestions for future improvements based on his experiences behind the wheel.

“There were no orders in it,” he said.

“It was just ideas of like, ‘Hey, if we did this…’, ‘have we tried this?’, ‘if we did this, perhaps we can ease up certain areas, or we can be better.’

“It’s just about just having conversations and Fred, [Vasseur], and I said, and the team’s seems been, really responsive.”

Asked how he makes sure that everyone in the team is pulling their weight, Hamilton replied, “Well, that, I could tell you one day, when I know exactly.

“As I said before, it’s just trying to understand the environment that you’re in. You have to adapt, and I think the people you work with ultimately will learn to adapt, to cater to you — which I think this year, as I said, the response has been amazing to the steps that we’ve taken in all areas, and the passion and the desire to continue to do better is what’s the most amazing thing, I think, in this team.

“Everyone just wants to do better and know and find ways of being better.

“That’s why I know this team has absolutely every ingredient needed to succeed, and I truly believe in that. That’s why I signed here.”

Hamilton will be keen to see improvements quickly. Thus far, the move to Ferrari has only netted him 109 points — good enough for sixth in the championship standings — as he comes to terms with a challenging SF-25 that has fallen short of the top-performing talent.

The 2026 regulations boast major changes to both engine and aerodynamics, promising a shake-up of the status quo. Hamilton will be hoping his team documents can help guide the Scuderia toward a successful future.

