Lewis Hamilton sends ‘much harder’ title warning to Lando Norris

Lewis Hamilton has warned Lando Norris it is “much harder” to be the hunted than the hunter as the title battle nears its conclusion.

Hamilton has had plenty of experience in Championship battles over the years but his younger compatriot Norris is aiming to hold his nerve in the final race of the season.

Norris has a 12-point lead over Max Verstappen heading into the title decider in Abu Dhabi but with the Dutchman already a four-time World Champion and part of an unlikely title bid, the pressure very much lies with the McLaren man.

The odds are in his favour with Norris needing just a podium finish to confirm his maiden crown but Hamilton has warned his compatriot that having something to lose is “much harder” than being on the offensive.

“It’s always way easier,” he told media including PlanetF1.com of chasing a leader. “It’s so much easier to be the hunter.

“When you’re defending, it’s much, much harder. If you’re ahead on track and someone’s catching you, it’s much harder to hold on.

“It’s the same thing when you’ve got nothing to lose but everything to gain. When you have everything to lose and nothing to gain except for holding on position so it’s much, much different.”

It has been 17 years since Hamilton’s first title and asked if he had any nerves for any of his championship bids, he did admit he did for 2008 and again in 2014.

“It was so long ago, the first one,” he recalled. “I definitely know I was very nervous in the first one.

“But it was a long wait for the second. 2014 that one I really didn’t sleep, but more so because somebody tried to bring in new rules to potentially change the outcome.

“So, fortunately, it didn’t work.”

But if Norris was after any advice from Hamilton, he was left disappointed with the seven-time champion saying he was not willing to give any tips to his “competitors.”

“I’m not going to give anyone advice, they’re my competitors,” he said. “So I’d probably be telling them fibs.”

