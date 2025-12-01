Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson was spotted by PlanetF1.com in a meeting with Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko ahead of Sunday’s Qatar Grand Prix.

It comes as Red Bull prepares to announce its driver lineups for the F1 2026 season ahead of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

As reported by PlanetF1.com on Monday, Red Bull Racing and Racing Bulls are set to officially confirm their respective driver lineups for next season on Tuesday (December 2).

The announcement is expected to see Isack Hadjar promoted to Red Bull Racing as Max Verstappen’s new teammate following an impressing rookie season with Racing Bulls in F1 2025.

Arvid Lindblad, the Red Bull junior currently competing in the F2 feeder series, is set to replace Hadjar at the sister team.

Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda, Verstappen’s current teammate, are widely thought to be competing for the final Racing Bulls seat alongside Lindblad for F1 2026.

And the New Zealander was spotted in a meeting with Marko by PlanetF1.com’s on-the-ground reporter Mat Coch ahead of Sunday’s race in Qatar (below).

Image: Mat Coch, PlanetF1.com

The pair were later joined by Laurent Mekies, who replaced Christian Horner as Red Bull team principal in July.

Lawson went on to have a productive race in Qatar, rising from 12th on the grid to ninth at the chequered flag.

Speaking after the race, Lawson kept his cards close to his chest when quizzed on his F1 future.

Asked if he has received any clues from Red Bull regarding its decision for F1 2026, he told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets: “No. Unfortunately not.”

Tsunoda was similarly guarded when asked if he had any idea about where Red Bull is swaying, adding: “We’ll see.”

Red Bull had initially planned to make a final decision on its F1 2026 driver lineup in the aftermath of the Mexican Grand Prix in October.

As reported at the time by PlanetF1.com, however, Mekies revealed in Mexico that the decision had been delayed until the final race in Abu Dhabi.

In a fresh update after Sunday’s race in Qatar, Mekies told PlanetF1.com and others that the team’s driver plans for next season will finally be made official on Tuesday.

He said: “All I can tell you is that we will, in fact, stick to our plan and we will announce on Tuesday.

“We are confident it will not disturb the focus in Abu Dhabi.”

Lawson is nearing the end of his first full season in Formula 1 having been promoted to Red Bull Racing ahead of the F1 2025 season after just 11 appearances for Racing Bulls spread across 2023/24.

The 23-year-old was demoted after just two races of this season without a point to his name, with Lawson qualifying last for both the sprint and main race in his final appearance for the season in China.

The Kiwi has claimed a total of seven points finishes since his return to Racing Bulls, recording a best finish of fifth in Azerbaijan in September.

Tsunoda has also claimed seven points finishes since replacing Lawson at Red Bull Racing ahead of April’s Japanese Grand Prix, with his best result also coming in Baku where he came home sixth.

Additional reporting by Mat Coch and Thomas Maher

