Isack Hadjar is ready to step up to Red Bull Racing. That’s a telling admission from one of his main rivals for the seat, Liam Lawson.

Hadjar and Lawson are, at least on paper, the two drivers vying to replace Yuki Tsunoda as Max Verstappen’s F1 2026 teammate, although the Japanese driver isn’t out of the running himself.

Liam Lawson is one of three drivers fighting for the Red Bull seat

Lawson had that seat at the beginning of this season when he was promoted ahead of Tsunoda despite completing just 11 races with Red Bull’s sister team, Racing Bulls, over two seasons.

He was demoted back to Racing Bulls after just two race weekends as he struggled to immediately gel with the RB21, and failed to get past the first hurdle in qualifying in three attempts with back-to-back P20s in the two quali sessions in China.

Although it took him several races to regain his confidence at Racing Bulls, Lawson has gone on to score 20 points, putting him eight ahead of Tsunoda. However, it is the other side of the Racing Bulls garage that is really shinning.

Hadjar, arguably the rookie of the season, has seven points-scoring results in 16 races, including an impressive third place at the Dutch Grand Prix where he brought his VCARB02 across the line two seconds behind Verstappen.

The 20-year-old is understood to be the favourite to partner Verstappen next season, although Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko is in no rush to make a decision.

“We’ve extended the options, or rather, the drivers have extended them with us,” Marko told Sky Deutschland after Hadjar’s podium at Zandvoort.

“So, around September or October, we want to have a few more races to observe, and then we’ll make the decisions.”

But while Hadjar stepping up would mean another season at Racing Bulls for Lawson, or even the end of his Formula 1 career, the New Zealander is adamant his teammate is ready for that seat.

“He’s done a very good job this year,” Lawson told PlanetF1.com’s Thomas Maher and other publications at Monza. “To have a podium this season is pretty spectacular. He’s doing a really great job.

“In some ways, I think a lot of drivers always feel ready for another step. He’s doing all the right things right now.

“It depends on what position the car is in next year, how it is to drive,” Lawson said.

“That’s probably the biggest thing about that seat right now. So there are a lot of variables there.

“As a driver, he’s ready. If you’re ready to be in F1 in the first place, I think you’d be ready for that kind of position.”

Asked for his thoughts on Tsunoda, who like Lawson is facing an uncertain future in Formula 1, the 23-year-old wasn’t willing to pass judgement on the Japanese driver’s form.

Tsunoda has spent 14 races with Red Bull and scored just nine points, with his season including an eight-race streak outside the top ten.

He sits P19 in the Drivers’ standings, while Verstappen is fighting for a spot on the season’s podium in third place.

“It’s hard to compare, because I had two races,” said Lawson, “and he’s been given quite a stretch of races. So it’s hard for me to compare.”

As for his own chances of climbing into next season’s RB22, Lawson insists he is not thinking about that, he just wants to do his best in the final eight races of the championship and secure a spot on next season’s grid irrelevant of whether it is with Red Bull or Racing Bulls.

“Honestly, it’s not really something I think about,” he explained. “It’s more for me just maximising every weekend.

“I don’t know when it is being decided or what’s going on. For us as drivers, we are focused on these races. That’s what I’m thinking about right now.

“We have nine [sic] more this year and a lot can happen.

“For me, it’s about securing a place in Formula 1.

“Honestly, it’s been a very hectic year after everything. So I think for me, I’m more focused on securing a seat and having a good strong second half of the season.”

