The Madring, which is preparing to host its first Spanish Grand Prix, was reportedly the target of a cable theft on Sunday morning.

That is as per the information presented by respected Spanish publication ABC. A police investigation has been launched into the alleged incident, it is claimed. Formula 1 is just two weeks away from making its debut at the Madring, the new home of the Spanish Grand Prix.

Police investigating Madring cable theft – report

The Madring is a new street circuit developed around the IFEMA Exhibition Centre in Madrid. It has taken over from the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya as host of the Spanish Grand Prix, with Formula 1 to make its first visit next week.

The venue suffered an unwelcomed incident amid the final preparations, however, as per ABC, which reports that the Madring was the subject of a cable theft. Around 300 meters of cable was stolen, it is stated.

A National Police Corps investigation has reportedly been launched into the incident. It is unconfirmed whether any arrests have yet been made, the publication reports.

PlanetF1.com has approached the Madring regarding this alleged incident.

More on the Madring from PlanetF1.com

Madring F3 test hit by 19 red flags ahead of Spanish Grand Prix debut

Hamilton addresses Ferrari Madring run as McLaren questions ‘advantage’

The stars of Formula 3 recently visited the Madring for a two-day in-season test. It proved an eventful session, with a total of 19 red flags triggered.

Red flags are a pretty common sight in testing, though 11 of those stoppages were due to barrier contact, and several more through spins.

Nonetheless, this new circuit drew praise from various drivers.

The Madring will host a landmark event for Formula 3. The F3 season finale and title showdown takes place at the Madring, as part of the Spanish Grand Prix race weekend, and it will be held over a new three-race format to crown the champion.

The standard one sprint race will be followed by two feature races as the F3 campaign comes to a close at the Madring.

Ferrari became the first Formula 1 team to experience the Madring as Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc appeared in a filming day at the venue last month.

McLaren claimed that it was not informed about Ferrari’s Madring run, though both Hamilton and Leclerc played down the significance ahead of Formula 1’s first race weekend there.

Formula 2 will also be in action at the Madring in a stacked card for its 2026 debut.

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