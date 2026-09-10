Audi F1 junior and F3 championship leader Freddie Slater has heard “a lot of criticism” about the Madring as Formula 1 and its feeder categories prepare for action.

The Formula 3 champion will be crowned at the Madring. Slater goes into a first-of-its kind race weekend with the championship lead. The F3 drivers were the first to test the Madring, and it has already won Slater over. It is a track that “kills cars” according to Williams’ James Vowles, but Slater says Madring will “separate the men from the boys.”

Freddie Slater excited to drive ‘ballsy’ Madring

While Ferrari held a filming day at the new Madring back in July, it was the stars of F3 who pumped in the laps during a two-day test last month. In total, 19 red flags were waved.

Red flags are common in testing, though more than half of the stoppages came as a result of barrier contact.

This new street track, developed around the IFEMA Exhibition Centre in Madrid, is set to provide a major test to the drivers.

A feature of the Madring which has already attracted attention is the banked Turn 12, known as La Monumental. It will be the longest curved section on the Formula 1 calendar.

Vowles recently raised eyebrows by branding the Madring “a track that kills cars.”

Slater was asked by PlanetF1.com on Thursday what kind of driver challenge Madring will present, considering Vowles’ comment and the plethora of red flags in F3 testing here.

“A street track is always going to be difficult, but I’ve heard a lot of criticism about the track and calling it a car killer and loads of little bits,” said Slater.

“I think Monaco was like that personally before. You see Baku. All the street tracks, they always bring that sort of risk to the track.

“But for me, it’s one of the most enjoyable tracks to drive. It’s a driver’s track. You can’t mess about and that’s what I really enjoy about it.

“It’s like Macau, where you need to be on the limit to be able to be fast. I’ve really enjoyed it personally. I think the test was great and I think it was one of the best tracks of the season.

“For sure, there’s no margin for error and I think that’s what’s going to separate the men from the boys and that’s what the best tracks are about.

“Honestly, I can’t wait to drive it, especially on low fuel, qualifying, late sunset, evening qualifying. I think it’s going to feel amazing.”

F3 will hold its first three-race weekend at Madring, with two qualifying sessions back-to-back.

It is highly likely that it will become a two-horse battle for the crown between Slater and Ugo Ugochukwu. P3 Ernesto Rivera faces significant competition to defend that position. Third to seventh in the standings is covered by five points.

“It’s going to be fun,” Ugochukwu said of the Madring. “A street track is definitely less room for mistakes.

“It’s just about chipping away, finding more and more time as the weekend goes on, as quali goes on, being close to the limit without going over.

“I think in the test we were pretty clean on that side, all three of our cars in Campos. We didn’t have any encounters with the wall, so we’ll try to keep it the same way for the weekend.”

Rivera added: “As both of them said, it’s a driver’s track. It’s very tricky, for sure. The trickiest track I’ve driven in my life.

“Super high speed. The walls come super fast at you, especially on the exits. So yeah, excited.

“It’s going to be an intense qualifying having them back-to-back, and you have to get a good lap in both. Maybe not risk it so much in Q1 and pushing a bit too much in Q2.

“But it’s very much a driver’s track. You need to be super on the limit to be quick. Excited, as Freddie said, for qualifying, low fuel in the afternoon, new tyres. For sure it will be exciting.”

More on the Madring from PlanetF1.com

Honda spots hidden Spanish GP hazard after ‘killer track’ warning

Spanish GP predictions: Madring madness, Leclerc hits back, Monaco vibes

All three drivers were asked to sum up the Madring in one word.

“Ballsy” was the term which Slater went for. Ugochukwu chose “good”, and Rivera said “exciting.”

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