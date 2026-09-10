Max Verstappen has said Red Bull “don’t see the same numbers” as the FIA over its Additional Upgrade and Development Opportunities measurements.

Red Bull Powertrains was again recently named as the benchmark for performance after the second ADUO period, with the FIA taking measurements from each power unit manufacturer’s internal combustion engine.

Max Verstappen: Red Bull and FIA ‘don’t see the same numbers’ over ADUO

With Red Bull Powertrains named as holding the most powerful ICE on the grid, the team, along with Racing Bulls, is unable to utilise any extra power unit upgrades this season.

Mercedes has been adjudged to be 2-4% behind RBPT’s benchmark, while Ferrari, Honda and Audi all sit 4% or more off Red Bull’s figures.

Ferrari introduced a power unit upgrade ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, while Honda took its own step in performance at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Red Bull has expressed surprise from the moment it was named as the benchmark unit after ADUO performance was first released, though the FIA has rigorously defended its accuracy in producing its figures.

Verstappen has joked in the past that he would “love some ADUO” to help Red Bull boost its power unit performance, but remains of the view that the team and governing body do not quite see eye-to-eye on the power unit manufacturers’ rankings.

Asked about Red Bull’s position at the top of the internal combustion order at Monza, the four-time World Champion told PlanetF1.com and accredited media: “I mean, same comments from my side as the last time. We are surprised as a team; we don’t see the same numbers.

“We’re still in discussions with the FIA about it. We’ll see what comes out of it.”

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With Monza in particular placing heavy emphasis on the power units this weekend, Verstappen highlighted the almost 50-50 split between ICE and electrical elements in power units meaning that, despite Red Bull purportedly holding the most powerful combustion engine, that is only just over half the overall output.

While Verstappen took a podium place at the most recent high-speed circuit at Spa in July, the Red Bull driver is not holding out hope of taking his first win of the season just yet.

“I think on inefficient tracks we will not be particularly great with energy, so I don’t expect miracles here,” he added.

“It will still be tough. Other teams around us are bringing upgrades at the moment, so they are making steps forward.

“We were already behind before, so I don’t expect that to change now, but we’re just trying to learn more about the car and things that we want different for next year and so on.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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