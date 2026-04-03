Friday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle being left surprised by Jonathan Wheatley’s Audi F1 exit ahead of an expected move to Aston Martin.

With Aston Martin issuing a statement following the news of Lance Stroll’s GT3 debut, here’s today’s roundup…

Martin Brundle surprised by Jonathan Wheatley Audi F1 exit

Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle says he did not see Jonathan Wheatley’s departure from the Audi F1 team coming despite learning of the development over the Australian Grand Prix weekend.

PlanetF1.com revealed last month that Wheatley had emerged as Aston Martin’s prime candidate to become its new team boss.

Audi confirmed the exit of the former Red Bull sporting director 48 hours later.

Read more: Brundle says his ‘mate’ Wheatley could join Aston Martin after leaving Audi

Aston Martin issues pointed statement after Lance Stroll GT3 announcement

Aston Martin says Lance Stroll has “always enjoyed pure racing in all its forms” after the Canadian announced that he will make his GT3 debut next weekend.

It comes in light of criticism among drivers, led by Red Bull driver and four-time world champion Max Verstappen, that the new regulations for the F1 2026 season are too artificial.

Stroll, who has also been critical of the new rules, will compete in the opening round of the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup at Paul Ricard on April 11.

Read more: Aston Martin issues pointed statement after Lance Stroll GT3 announcement

Max Verstappen: Oliver Bearman-type incidents inevitable with F1 2026 ‘mushroom mode’

Max Verstappen says Oliver Bearman’s crash at the Japanese Grand Prix is simply “what you get” when the F1 2026 cars enter “mushroom mode.”

Bearman suffered bruising to his knee following a 50G accident at Suzuka last weekend.

Verstappen believes such incidents are inevitable when “mushroom mode” a term inspired by the Mario Kart video game series – creates a speed differential of 50-60 kilometres between cars on the straights.

Read more: ‘Mushroom mode’ – Max Verstappen weighs in on ‘very dangerous’ Bearman crash

Damon Hill: Williams start to F1 2026 season ‘disheartening’

Williams ambassador Damon Hill has admitted the team’s poor start to the F1 2026 season has been “a little bit disheartening.”

The Grove-based team sacrificed the development of last year’s car in the hope of enjoying a strong start to F1’s new era.

Williams sits ninth in the constructors’ standings with two points after the opening three races.

Read more: Williams under pressure as Hill warns of ‘tough road ahead’ in F1 2026

Progress report: Cadillac’s start to life in F1

Cadillac became the first new team to arrive on the grid since 2016 last month.

The American outfit currently sits 10th out of 11 teams in the 2026 constructors’ standings having recorded a best finish of 13th with Valtteri Bottas in China.

PlanetF1.com’s Henry Valantine argues that Cadillac’s start to life in Formula 1 has been more impressive than the results suggest.

Read more: Cadillac’s steady F1 start shows promise as Perez targets summer breakthrough