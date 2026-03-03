Max Verstappen put his immense feel at the wheel down to racing various different cars from a young age, and interestingly, not driving at “102 per cent.”

Verstappen, the four-time Formula 1 World Champion, said that he sees a lot of drivers striving for this, trying to go as fast as they can “constantly,” while he is “probably not doing that.”

Max Verstappen explains his driving approach and racing influences

Verstappen has established himself as one of the greatest talents which Formula 1 has ever seen. Even in 2025, when Lando Norris brought an end to his title streak, Verstappen was still voted the best driver of the season by his fellow F1 racers, and the team principals.

While appearing on the Up To Speed podcast alongside 13-time grand prix winner David Coulthard and Naomi Schiff, Coulthard tried to get to the roots of where Verstappen’s talents come from.

“Both you and I have raced, so we can visualise what Max sees through his visor when he approaches a corner,” Coulthard began. “But what I can’t imagine is how Max is able to feel the limit of the grip so consistently, and without mistakes.

“Do you even understand how you do what you do? Do you think about, I’m braking, I’m turning in, I’m going on the power, or is it just a feeling thing, is it just through the seat of your pants?”

Verstappen’s response was interesting, as he suggested that not always pushing at “102 per cent” was an approach of his which sets him apart from other drivers.

“It’s two things, probably,” Verstappen responded.

“I think, from a young age, trying a lot of different kinds of racing helps in different kinds of conditions, because you will always pick up something that can be useful in a very critical scenario, when you lose the car or whatever.

“I grew up racing basically whatever had an engine. I love driving all different kinds of cars. There’s always some technique or something that makes you a bit more of an all-rounder driver that you can use.

“So whatever I learn in F1, I might use in GTs, or whatever prototype car.

“And just constantly practicing as well online, like, it’s a bit of muscle memory.

“And then I think, besides that is that also, most of the time when you are in the car, you’re not driving at 102 per cent, where a lot of drivers I see are constantly on, you know, they’re constantly trying to go as fast as they can, where probably, I’m not doing that.”

Verstappen will begin his pursuit of a fifth Drivers’ Championship this weekend, as F1 2026 gets underway in Melbourne.

