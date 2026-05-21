Nyck de Vries breaks ranks in F1’s growing Formula E argument

Although McLaren reserve driver Nyck de Vries understands the F1 drivers’ complaints about the new regulations, he doesn’t have a problem with the sport moving into Formula E’s lane.

Formula 1’s move towards electrical power with the new 2026 power unit regulations has been met with criticism from many of the drivers, with Max Verstappen calling it “Formula E on steroids”.

Nyck de Vries backs F1 electrical direction despite criticism

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Formula 1 introduced new engine regulations this season, which included a 50/50 split in combustion and battery power as well as power boosts.

However, battery harvesting, super clipping and lift-and-coast dampened the show as the drivers weren’t able to put in a flat-out flying lap in qualifying.

Complaints from the drivers and the teams, as well as safety concerns, saw the FIA sit down with Formula 1 management, the team bosses and the power unit manufacturers to discuss tweaks to the regulations.

The meeting led to a reduction in the maximum permitted recharge from 8MJ to 7MJ during qualifying, while peak super clip power has been increased to 350 kW. Meanwhile, the maximum Boost power during a grand prix would be capped at +150 kW.

The changes came into effect at round four, the Miami Grand Prix.

But while the drivers almost in one voice declared that it was a step forward, they all felt that more needed to be done. They will, however, have to wait until next season for the next step as hardware changes are required to move to a 40/60 split to rebalance the electrical energy ratio against internal combustion.

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De Vries, who has experience in both Formula 1 with AlphaTauri and more recently as McLaren’s reserve driver as well as Formula E, was asked for his thoughts by GPBlog.

“Who am I to have an opinion on that?” replied the Dutchman.

“I understand very well that in Formula 1 it has traditionally always been about maximising optimisation; just being able to go flat out, going around the circuit as fast as possible and braking as late as possible.

“So I get that it might not be what Formula 1 drivers expect from Formula 1. They should simply be the fastest cars in the world.

“Personally, I find the overtakes I’ve seen very artificial.”

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has vowed to implement major changes to the engine regulations in 2030, or at the latest 2031, by bringing back V8 power units.

And they will, he says, use minimal electrical power.

“It will be with a very, very minor electrification, but the main one will be the engine,” he said. “It will not be something like now, which is a 46-54 split. There will be very minimal [electric] power.”

De Vries, however, says there’s no reason Formula 1 cannot embrace electrical power as Formula E does as it doesn’t mean they’ll become the same series.

“Oh, that’s not how I see it,” he said. “You shouldn’t compare Formula E with Formula 1.

“On a technical level there’s something to learn, but in sporting terms they’re not even close. You have to see them separately.

“So if you enjoy following Formula E, that’s great! But it’s a different branch of the sport. Just as WEC is also something very different.”

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