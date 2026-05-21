Former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has embarked on a new venture ahead of his much-anticipated return to the Formula 1 grid, teaming up with Oakley Capital as an advisor on investments in premium sports.

Horner became Formula 1’s youngest-ever team principal at the time when he was handed the reins at Red Bull in 2005.

Christian Horner joins Oakley Capital in new advisory role

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Horner was a key part of Red Bull Racing’s success in Formula 1, changing the team’s fortunes from being an energy drinks-owned outfit to a world championship-winning team.

Under his leadership, Red Bull won 124 grands prix on its way to eight drivers’ championship titles, split between Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen, and six constructors’ crowns.

The Briton was not only integral in the team’s on-track success, but also in the creation of Red Bull Powertrains, Red Bull’s power unit division, as well as Red Bull Advanced Technologies.

During his tenure, the team reportedly generated more than $3 billion in commercial revenue through global partnerships and sponsorships.

He parted ways with Red Bull last season, but has been linked to a return to the grid with either Alpine or a new 12th team entry from Chinese manufacturer BYD.

But as the F1 world awaits news on that, Horner has in the meantime partnered with Oakley Capital, a leading private equity investor, as an advisor on investments in premium sports.

“Sports businesses are benefitting from growing global audiences and participation rates as more people embrace healthier, active lifestyles,” said Horner.

“I have known and respected Peter and the Oakley team for many years and have always admired their approach to building ambitious, founder-led businesses.

“Oakley Capital has established a strong reputation across the sports and consumer landscape and I look forward to working together in the future and sharing my experience to help support the next generation of standout sports businesses.”

Peter Dubens, the founder and managing partner of Oakley Capital, welcomed the collaboration.

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“Christian Horner is widely recognised as a highly successful leader in global sport,” he said. “His track record, expertise and commercial instinct will be invaluable as we continue to scale our sports portfolio.

“We are increasingly drawn to businesses in this space that share the hallmarks of a typical Oakley investment: founder-led, high-growth and supported by resilient revenues, or under-commercialised ‘scarce’ assets with significant untapped potential.

“We look forward to working with Christian in order to unlock these opportunities.”

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