Tuesday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Christian Horner holding meetings with BYD over a potential F1 entry as former Sky F1 pundit Danica Patrick makes a TV comeback ahead of the Indy 500.

Let’s blast through the day’s main F1 headlines at breakneck speed…

BYD emerges as option for Christian Horner F1 return

Former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has held a series of meetings with Chinese manufacturer BYD over a potential F1 entry, PlanetF1.com understands.

Horner is understood to have travelled to Cannes last weekend for several meetings with BYD vice-president Stella Li.

The 52-year-old was spotted attending the Formula E round in Monaco during his trip to the south of France.

Read more: Christian Horner and BYD talks spark intriguing new Formula 1 team possibility

Max Verstappen gets new nickname from Nürburgring 24 Hours teammates

In an exclusive interview with PlanetF1.com, Jules Gounon has revealed that Max Verstappen’s teammates call him ‘Maxipedia’ due to his extensive knowledge of motorsport.

Verstappen teamed up with Gounon, Lucas Auer and Daniel Juncadella to take on the Nürburgring 24 Hours last weekend.

The Verstappen Racing quartet were eventually classified 38th after suffering a driveshaft failure while leading the race.

Read more: Verstappen leaves Nürburgring teammates stunned as ‘Maxipedia’ nickname sticks

Max Verstappen should be ‘thanked 100 times’ for Nürburgring 24 Hours

Former F1 driver Timo Glock has told PlanetF1.com that the “dying” German motorsport should thank Max Verstappen “100 times” for his impact on the Nürburgring 24 Hours.

Verstappen’s presence attracted a record crowd to the Nürburgring 24 Hours last weekend with tickets sold out for the first time in the event’s history.

Germany has not staged an F1 race since the one-off Eifel Grand Prix in 2020.

Read more: Verstappen puts Germany under spotlight as Nürburgring crowds send F1 message

Danica Patrick back on TV after Sky F1 departure

Former Sky F1 pundit Danica Patrick has returned to television screens ahead of this weekend’s Indy 500.

Patrick joined FOX Sports’ coverage of qualifying at Indianapolis last weekend ahead of the 110th running of the event.

The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver parted ways with Sky F1 at the end of 2025 after four years.

Read more: Danica Patrick makes TV comeback after Sky F1 exit

Alexander Rossi has surgery after Indy 500 practice crash

Former F1 driver Alexander Rossi has undergone surgery on his left hand and right ankle after an accident in practice for the Indy 500.

Rossi lost control at Turn 2 during Monday’s practice session at the Brickyard, hitting the barrier before a second collision with Pato O’Ward.

Rossi is due to start Sunday’s race from second place, but his participation hangs in the balance.

Read more: WATCH! Former F1 driver’s 500 hopes hang in balance after horror practice crash