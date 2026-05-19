Lance Stroll confirmed he has no intention to quit F1 anytime soon and said it would “bother” him if Aston Martin were to start winning races when he was out of the car.

As his home race moves into view, Stroll is midway through his 10th Formula 1 season but increasingly so in recent years, there has been a question as to when he may move on.

Lance Stroll clarifies F1 future

Stroll’s relaxed nature in particular when doing media can often be misconstrued as him not caring about being in the sport but when asked if he was considering retiring, the 27-year-old said he had no intention to do so just yet.

“No, because I still have a lot of belief in this project,” he said. “And I think the project is so far from our potential.

“Adrian [Newey] joined the team. We have the new factory, the new wind tunnel, stuff that everyone knows.

“And I believe this team has a lot of potential, and I want to be in it and be a part of this team when we do get to the point where I believe we’re capable of getting to.

“If two three years time, I’m sitting on the sofa and I’m watching two green cars at the front of the field, and not a part of it, it will bother me.

“I want to be a part of that, and hopefully, whilst that happens, the cars become better and more fun to drive.

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“Which all the drivers would [say]. I mean, it’s not just me. I think some guys can say it, some guys cannot say it because of contracts and stuff, but I do hope that these cars do get much better over the years.”

As for what could come next, Stroll has been linked with sports ranging from golf to tennis but a more reasonable suggestion would be racing in a different series as he spent the recent break racing GT3 cars.

Asked if he would be looking to do more, similar to Max Verstappen, Stroll suggested it does not fit into his schedule currently.

“Maybe one day I’ll do it when we have time,” he said. “Right now, the schedule is too busy. I

“t’s just because I had time off and I have a GT3 car for track days and put together a car with friends, so something fun to do. But right now, the Formula 1 schedule is busy enough.”

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