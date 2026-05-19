McLaren has announced a multi-year partnership with media and entertainment company Global ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix.

The agreement will cover both the McLaren F1 outfit and the squad’s new hypercar team, which will enter the World Endurance Championship in 2027.

McLaren announces new Global partnership ahead of Canadian Grand Prix

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McLaren has returned to the fore in F1 over recent years, winning consecutive constructors’ titles in 2024/25 with Lando Norris becoming the team’s first drivers’ champion since 2008 last year.

After a slow start to the new season, McLaren recorded its best result of F1 2026 so far at the last race in Miami, where Norris and teammate Oscar Piastri finished second and third respectively.

Ahead of this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix, McLaren has struck a new partnership with Global as an official race partner and official audio race partner.

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The news was announced live on the breakfast show of the Heart radio station, with presenters from fellow Global station Capital visiting the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking.

The deal will see Global branding appear on team headsets at the Monaco and British grands prix as well as ‘other key European races.’

In a statement issued to PlanetF1.com, Matt Dennington, the co-chief commercial officer of McLaren Racing, said: “Global shares our commitment to reaching fans in meaningful ways.

“Bringing them into some of our most iconic race environments will add real value to how we connect with audiences throughout the season.

“We look forward to working closely with the Global team across the selected races.”

Mike Gordon, Global’s chief commercial officer, added: “Partnering with McLaren Racing as Official Race Partner and Official Audio Race Partner is a brilliant opportunity to put Global Player at the heart of the action on one of the world’s biggest sporting stages.

“Global and McLaren both have a drive for performance and precision, with a shared focus on entertaining and engaging audiences.

“We’re excited to keep race fans updated on Global Player, across our radio brands and our billboard network.”

McLaren will compete with the MCL-HY from the 2027 WEC season (Image: McLaren)

As reported by PlanetF1.com, McLaren recently carried out its first test with the MCL-HY hypercar ahead of its 2027 WEC entry (above).

The car, which appeared in an orange livery in a tribute to the classic McLaren M6A, was put through its paces at the Autodromo Riccardo Paletti, close to the headquarters of chassis supplier Dallara.

Two drivers, experienced endurance racers Mikkel Jensen and Laurens Vanthoor, have been signed to McLaren’s WEC program to date.

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