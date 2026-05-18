Former Red Bull F1 team boss Christian Horner quipped that it was “really nice” to attend a race with “absolutely no pressure” after his latest paddock appearance at last weekend’s Monaco Formula E race.

It comes after it emerged that the 52-year-old is now officially free to pursue a return to F1.

Christian Horner follows MotoGP trip with Monaco Formula E appearance

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Horner was sacked by Red Bull after more than 20 years in charge in July 2025, having led the team to eight drivers’ championships and six constructors’ titles.

As revealed by PlanetF1.com, Horner went on to agree a settlement with Red Bull worth $100million (£75m/€86m at current exchange rates) last September.

It is believed that a non-compete clause included in the terms of his Red Bull departure had prevented Horner from taking another role in F1 in the immediate aftermath of his exit.

PlanetF1.com understands that the clause expired on May 8, officially freeing Horner to intensify his comeback plans.

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After visiting the MotoGP paddock along with Formula 1 president and chief executive Stefano Domenicali last month, Horner made his latest public appearance at Formula E’s Monaco ePrix last weekend.

In an interview on the grid ahead of Saturday’s first race in Monaco, Horner explained that his current break is “a great opportunity to see other forms of motorsport.”

And he quipped that it was a welcome change to attend a race with “absolutely no pressure” on his shoulders.

Horner told the official Formula E broadcast: “It’s my first-ever Formula E race, so I’m here to learn.

“It’s really nice being at a race where you have absolutely no pressure.

“I’m just going to enjoy the weekend and learn a little bit more about this championship.

“It’s a great opportunity to see other forms of motorsport. There’s so many faces here from the Formula 1 world.”

Horner was also spotted in conversation with current Williams driver Carlos Sainz and former Red Bull race winner Mark Webber in Monaco.

Horner’s appearance in the MotoGP paddock last month sparked suggestions that he could take an executive role with the motorcycling series after F1 owner Liberty Media completed its takeover last year.

However, PlanetF1.com understands that Horner’s trip to the Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez was for pleasure as he maintains links with Liberty ahead of a potential F1 return.

The Alpine team has emerged as Horner’s most likely route for a Formula 1 comeback over recent months.

Alpine confirmed in January that a group of investors including Horner are among the parties interested in purchasing Otro Capital’s 24 per cent stake in the team.

Alpine executive adviser Flavio Briatore revealed at this year’s Chinese Grand Prix that Mercedes is also interested in acquiring Otro Capital’s stake.

As reported by PlanetF1.com in March, Horner is also understood to remain in contention for a role with Aston Martin.

He is believed to be in regular contact with Aston Martin executive chairman Lawrence Stroll, who is thought to be keen to bring Horner on board in a CEO-style role.

Horner’s former colleague Adrian Newey acquired a shareholding in the Aston Martin team upon the completion of his move from Red Bull last year.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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