Former Red Bull and Ferrari F1 driver Sebastian Vettel has split from his long-term press officer Britta Roeske, PlanetF1.com understands.

Vettel stands as one of the most successful F1 drivers of the modern era having won four consecutive world championships with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013.

Britta Roeske leaves Sebastian Vettel’s inner circle

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

The German retired from Formula 1 at the end of the 2022 season after spells with Ferrari and Aston Martin.

Roeske had worked closely with Vettel since his first season with Red Bull Racing in 2009, remaining by the German’s side following his retirement from motorsport almost four years ago.

A report by German publication F1 Insider claimed earlier this week that Roeske is to part ways with Vettel, with a statement issued by the press officer commenting that she is to begin “a new professional chapter.”

She also described her time with Vettel as “formative and enriching” both personally and professionally.

Roeske, who is said to be seeking a new professional challenge, did not respond to PlanetF1.com’s request for comment this week.

She originally joined Red Bull ahead of the team’s first season in 2005 following a stint with the Renault (now Alpine) team.

A new team is expected to handle Vettel’s public relations going forward.

Go deeper: Sebastian Vettel’s historic F1 record under F1 2026 threat

Unmasked: The driver who could take Sebastian Vettel’s place in F1 history

How to become an F1 driver: Money, dedication, talent and more

Vettel has focused heavily on environmental campaigning since his retirement from F1 at the end of 2022, with the 38-year-old’s campaigning seeing him occasionally return to the paddock.

He attended the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix as part of a campaign to help bee populations, with Vettel also leading tributes to three-time F1 world champion Ayrton Senna at the 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix to mark the 30th anniversary of the Brazilian’s death at the Imola circuit.

Vettel, who has invested in the Germany SailGP team since he departed Formula 1, also attended the 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos.

His last public appearance came at last month’s London Marathon, where he ran in aid of the Brain & Spine Foundation and The Grand Prix Trust.

Vettel completed the marathon in less than three hours.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: BWT out? Alpine issues statement amid new title sponsor rumours